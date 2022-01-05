Increase in opioid-related emergency visits and calls between December – January

Windsor, Ont. -

Over the week long period, eight opioid overdose visits which included fentanyl occurred between Windsor Regional Hosptial and Erie Shores Healthcare. Another ten non-overdose Emergency Department visits, nine of which involved fentanyl occurred during the same time period.

As the numbers were high, a public alert has been warranted.

These numbers are from Windsor, primarily in the postal codes N9A, N8N, and N9G as well as Leamington.

Emergency crews continue to monitor the current increase.

