

CTV Windsor





Provincial Police say there’s been an increase in the number of motor vehicles being entered in Tecumseh.

The OPP say several items have been stolen, and they are using the reports to remind residents to lock it or lose it.

Police say these thefts are considered crimes of opportunity and criminals will frequent several vehicles in a given area, most often entering and stealing from those that are left unlocked.

According to the OPP, residents are still leaving valuables including wallets, cash and cellular phones in their unlocked vehicles visible to passersby.

If your vehicles are locked, the chances of your belongings being stolen are significantly decreased.

The OPP encourage all vehicle owners to do simple things to decrease the risk of being victimized, such as:

Never leave a running vehicle unattended;

Lock your doors;

Alarm your vehicle if equipped;

Roll up your windows;

Keep valuables out of sight;

Pocket your keys;

Always park in a well-lit area.

OPP also say if you see suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, call police immediately.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.