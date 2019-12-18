Despite an overall increase in drinking and driving charges in Windsor and Essex County, the leader for the local chapter of Mother’s Against Drinking and Driving says people are getting the message about the dangers.

Chaouki Hamka says there’s been a general decline in rates for the holidays and credits stepped up enforcement for the increase.

Windsor Police Service report a 25 per cent increase in charges for the city and for the Amherstburg detachment compared to the same period last year.

Provincial Police in Essex also saw a 20 per cent jump.

Only LaSalle found a decrease of 30 per cent.

Hamka says the summer months are when authorities notice a spike in charges and this holiday period is not as busy.

He credits reminders like MADD’s Red Ribbon Campaign and 126 signs in the region reminding drivers to call 911 if the see a suspected drunk driver.