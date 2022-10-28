Increase in average LaSalle home size among largest in Ontario: MPAC
The increase in the average home size in LaSalle showed one of the largest rises in Ontario, according to the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation.
The MPAC report compared homes built in the 1990s to homes being built since 2017.
It suggested that the average size of a single-family detached home in LaSalle has grown by 62 per cent.Visual of the single family detached home size information. (Source: MPAC)
The average single family detached home built in the 1990s in LaSalle was 1,801 square feet. The average size for homes being built after 2017 was 2,923 square feet.
Windsor saw a 46 per cent increase during the same time frame. The average single family detached home built after 2017 in Windsor increased to 2,128 sq. ft., compared to an average of 1,461 sq. ft. in the 1990s.
MPAC said in markets where land is relatively affordable, larger family detached homes are being developed. For example, single family detached homes were approximately 2,000 sq. ft. in the mid-90s and today a typical single-family home is around 2,500 sq. ft.
“These are long-standing trends that will likely continue,” said Greg Martino, MPAC vice-president. “It will be interesting to see whether the change in consumer preferences and behaviours over the last couple of years, coupled with recent economic drivers, like inflation and rising interest rates, will alter the pattern.”
The report also said Ontario condominiums are 35 per cent smaller on average than they were 25 years ago, while the average detached home is 25 per cent larger.
In Windsor, the average condominium was 1,102 square feet in the 1990s while those built in 2017 and beyond average 965 square feet, 13 per cent smaller.
MPAC, which tracks property data across the province, is watching to see if these decades-long patterns continue.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Biased' Ottawa police intelligence harmed its ability to contain 'Freedom Convoy,' say security analysts
Declassified intelligence information shows the Ottawa Police Service may have hampered its own ability to contain the Freedom Convoy by relying on its own analysis while dismissing crucial threat assessments from outside agencies.
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock 'n' roll star, dies at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose outrageous talent, energy and ego collided on such definitive records as 'Great Balls of Fire' and 'Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On' and sustained a career otherwise upended by personal scandal, died Friday morning at 87.
Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 'violently assaulted' at home
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi was 'violently assaulted' after a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home early on Friday and a suspect has been arrested, authorities said.
Mike Holmes' company named in $8M lawsuit over Meaford, Ont. housing development
The property development company owned by TV personality Mike Holmes is being sued after allegedly being involved in the development and promotion of more than a dozen houses in Meaford, Ont. that homeowners say have 'numerous deficiencies.'
WATCH LIVE | Former Ottawa police boss defends intelligence reading of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa's former police chief is defending his reading of intelligence on the protest convoy that descended on the national capital last winter.
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen announce divorce after 13 years
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of fashion and football.
Supreme Court declares parts of sex offender registry unconstitutional
Canada's top court says parts of the national sex offender registry are unconstitutional. In a ruling this morning, the Supreme Court of Canada says mandatory registration of all sex offenders with more than one conviction goes too far.
Elon Musk completes $44B deal to buy Twitter, then fires top execs
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company's top lawyer, two people familiar with the deal said Thursday night.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener high school placed under hold and secure
A weapons investigation by the Waterloo regional police has placed St. Mary’s High School in Kitchener in a hold and secure.
-
Police make arrests in Dorchester after robbery at Kitchener pharmacy
The investigation led police to Dorchester, just outside London, and resulted in several Dorchester schools being placed on hold and secure Thursday afternoon while area residents were advised to stay inside.
-
K-W Poppy Fund kicks off annual campaign in Waterloo
The K-W Poppy Fund kicked off its annual campaign at the Royal Canadian Legion Waterloo on Friday.
London
-
Death of child leads to charges for wanted London man
The death of a young child and a subsequent 17-month investigation has led to charges for a London man. Police are now looking for 47-year-old Guiseppe Joseph Stillitano who is wanted by way of warrant on charges of manslaughter and causing death by criminal negligence.
-
Seaforth golf pro sentenced to 3.5 years for historical sexual offences
Cam Doig is headed to jail. The former golf pro has been sentenced to three and a half years for sexual offences involving a teenage girl.
-
Human Trafficking charges laid in London, Ont. against Nova Scotia man
A Nova Scotia man is facing human trafficking-related charges after a call for a wellbeing check on a woman in south London, Ont. On Aug. 28, police say they were contact to check the welfare of a female in the area of Wellington road and Bradley Avenue. A female was located and reportedly told police she was being held against her will by a man in a hotel room.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Barrie man's body discovered in Kempenfelt Bay
Police say a fisherman discovered a man's body in Kempenfelt Bay Friday morning in Barrie.
-
Ont. mother fights for special exemption for toddler in ICU with RSV
A Cookstown, Ont. mother is fighting for a special exemption for her toddler to receive an antibody treatment for respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, after being denied by the Ministry of Health.
-
Midhurst scarecrow extravaganza
Midhurst's Scarecrow competition now rivals the Soap Box Derby and Christmas tree lighting events in popularity.
Northern Ontario
-
Gas prices set to hit three-month high on Saturday. What one expert thinks will happen next
The average price of a litre of gasoline is set to reach a three-month high on Saturday but at least one industry analyst says that the recent pace of increases can't last forever.
-
Northern Ont. hunter fined $6,500 for shooting deer on a roadway
An Echo Bay man has been fined $6,500 and had his hunting license suspended for two years for careless use of a firearm in 2018.
-
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Former Ottawa police boss defends intelligence reading of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa's former police chief is defending his reading of intelligence on the protest convoy that descended on the national capital last winter.
-
Shania Twain to kick off Ottawa Bluesfest 2023
Country music superstar Shania Twain will kick off Ottawa's biggest music festival this summer.
-
'Biased' Ottawa police intelligence harmed its ability to contain 'Freedom Convoy,' say security analysts
Declassified intelligence information shows the Ottawa Police Service may have hampered its own ability to contain the Freedom Convoy by relying on its own analysis while dismissing crucial threat assessments from outside agencies.
Toronto
-
Ontario education workers to go on full strike if no deal is reached, union warns
Ontario education workers will be in a legal strike position as of next week and the head of the union representing them says members are prepared to engage in a “full withdrawal of services” should they remain without a deal after the deadline.
-
New BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 Omicron subvariants growing twice as fast as BA.5 in Ontario
Public Health Ontario says the proportion of the new BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 Omicron subvariants in the province is growing twice as quickly as the dominant BA.5 strain.
-
Gas prices set to hit three-month high on Saturday. What one expert thinks will happen next
The average price of a litre of gasoline is set to reach a three-month high on Saturday but at least one industry analyst says that the recent pace of increases can't last forever.
Montreal
-
Montreal police launch murder investigation after 81-year-old woman found dead
Montreal police have opened a murder investigation into the death of an 81-year-old woman whose body was found in an apartment building in the Rosemont-La Petite Patrie borough on Oct. 22.
-
MISSING
MISSING | Marilyn Bergeron, who has not been seen for 14 years, could be in Ontario: family's lawyer
Lawyer Marc Bellemare believes that Marilyn Bergeron, who disappeared from her parents' home in Quebec City more than 14 years ago, could be in Ontario. He and her family are renewing calls to the public to help find her.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal's trick-or-treaters probably won't need their rain boots this year
After a summery week in Montreal followed by a return to normal October temperatures, it looks like another warm-up is on the way ahead of Halloween.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Emails reveal RCMP concerns about conflict of interest in hiring of spouses
The inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has released emails detailing conflict of interest concerns raised about two members assigned last year to an RCMP team providing information to the inquiry.
-
Cape Breton man charged with attempted murder in Florence shooting
A Cape Breton man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, following a shooting in Florence, N.S.
-
Appointments for second dose of monkeypox vaccine now available in N.S.
As Nova Scotia continues to avoid outbreaks of monkeypox, health officials are taking the next step to help prevent the most vulnerable from being exposed to the virus.
Winnipeg
-
Prime Minister adds names to Russian sanction list during stop in Winnipeg
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has reiterated Canada’s support for Ukraine and criticized Russia’s ongoing invasion of the country, and announced more names have been added to the official sanction list.
-
Voter turnout 'disturbing' in Winnipeg after hitting 8-year low
Candidates in Winnipeg's election were fighting over a shrinking number of votes, with voter turnout the lowest in eight years according to figures from the city.
-
'Alternate environments': WRHA wanting to reduce wait times at children's hospital, promote other options
With long wait times plaguing health-care services across Winnipeg, parents are being asked to consider other options before taking their children to the Health Sciences Centre’s (HSC) children’s emergency department.
Calgary
-
Suspect dead, officer injured in Canyon Meadows shooting
One man is dead and a Calgary Police Service officer was injured after an early morning shooting in the southwest Calgary community of Canyon Meadows.
-
3 bears captured in Discovery Ridge and Griffith Woods Park
Three bears were captured in southwest Calgary Friday morning.
-
Shania Twain announces pair of 2023 Saddledome shows
Canada's reigning queen of country music will be coming to Calgary in the spring for two shows at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Edmonton
-
Here's how you can protect your kids against Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV
Alberta Health Services is reminding parents to be wary of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). According to AHS, RSV is one of the most common childhood viral infections, especially during the colder months, adding almost all children will have an RSV infection by age two.
-
Either 'deplorable' driving stops, or southwest Edmonton councillor will look at speed reduction options
Southwest Edmonton has a speeding problem, according to hundreds of complaints Ward pihêsiwin councillor Tim Cartmell says he has received.
-
Why the cost of some No Name products in flyers is changing despite the announced price freeze
The cost of some No Name products is still changing in grocery flyers, despite the price freeze announced by Loblaw Companies Limited in October. CTVNews.ca takes a look at why this is happening.
Vancouver
-
Video of woman being Tasered by transit police in Vancouver sparks outrage
The tactics of Metro Vancouver Transit Police are under scrutiny after videos surfaced online that appear to show a woman in distress being Tasered during an arrest Thursday night.
-
Free BC Ferries travel offered for all first responders attending slain RCMP constable's funeral
First responders travelling by ferry to a slain RCMP constable's funeral next week will be able to take their trip for free, BC Ferries announced Friday.
-
Explosive house fire in North Surrey sends 2 to hospital
An investigation is underway in North Surrey after an explosive house fire.