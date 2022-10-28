Increase in average LaSalle home size among largest in Ontario: MPAC

The increase in the average home size in LaSalle showed one of the largest rises in Ontario, according to the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation.

The MPAC report compared homes built in the 1990s to homes being built since 2017.

It suggested that the average size of a single-family detached home in LaSalle has grown by 62 per cent. Visual of the single family detached home size information. (Source: MPAC)

The average single family detached home built in the 1990s in LaSalle was 1,801 square feet. The average size for homes being built after 2017 was 2,923 square feet.

Windsor saw a 46 per cent increase during the same time frame. The average single family detached home built after 2017 in Windsor increased to 2,128 sq. ft., compared to an average of 1,461 sq. ft. in the 1990s.

MPAC said in markets where land is relatively affordable, larger family detached homes are being developed. For example, single family detached homes were approximately 2,000 sq. ft. in the mid-90s and today a typical single-family home is around 2,500 sq. ft.

“These are long-standing trends that will likely continue,” said Greg Martino, MPAC vice-president. “It will be interesting to see whether the change in consumer preferences and behaviours over the last couple of years, coupled with recent economic drivers, like inflation and rising interest rates, will alter the pattern.”

The report also said Ontario condominiums are 35 per cent smaller on average than they were 25 years ago, while the average detached home is 25 per cent larger.

In Windsor, the average condominium was 1,102 square feet in the 1990s while those built in 2017 and beyond average 965 square feet, 13 per cent smaller.

MPAC, which tracks property data across the province, is watching to see if these decades-long patterns continue.