    Increase in arson investigations in Windsor

    Officers were called to a store in the 2400 block of Tecumseh Road West on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

    There has been an increase in arson investigations in Windsor this year, according to the latest crime statistics presented to the Windsor Police Services Board.

    There were 66 arson occurrences between Jan. 1 and the end of September, compared to the 43 investigated during the same time in 2022.

    The statistics also show nearly 12 cases this past September.

    Windsor police arson investigator Const. Chris Renaud says there's no indications of any trends.

    “It is more of this is what we're dealing with,” Renaud tells AM800. “There is no evidence at this point that they're connected. Is there an explanation at this stage, I can't say that there is, it could just be a coincidence.”

    Renaud says arson investigations can be very time consuming.

    “We rely on the public for video, for any witness accounts to what may have happened. So we spend a lot of time out on the scene and on the area of the scene trying to gather evidence. Then the follow-up contacting witnesses or potential witnesses, trying to collect video,” he says.

    Renaud is asking the public to contact police if you see, hear or witness anything suspicious.

    ~ With files from AM800.

