WINDSOR -- About 1,400 Windsor-Essex elementary students were suspended on Wednesday due to incomplete immunization records.

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says it is an effort to keep the community safe and healthy from the spread of vaccine preventable diseases.

“The Immunization of School Pupils Act requires public health units to maintain and review vaccine records for every student attending school and to enforce a school suspension for incomplete immunization information,” says Ahmed.

Once a parent/guardian provides the WECHU with an updated immunization record for their child, the record will be updated, the parent/guardian and the school principal will be informed, the suspension will be lifted, and the student can return to school.

Walk-in Immunization clinics are available at the Health Unit on Wednesday and throughout the week.

Immunization records are accepted in person between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the health unit’s Windsor and Leamington offices. The student’s primary care provider can also fax an updated immunization record to the WECHU at (519-258-7288).

“I’m hopeful that parents and guardians will provide up to date immunization records of their children to the WECHU, so that suspensions can be lifted quickly,” says Ahmed.