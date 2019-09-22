

Windsor Police responded to the area of Marentette Avenue and Brant Street at approximately 10:00am Sunday morning.

Police told CTV News that 'an incident' in the area is being investigated.

The K-9 Unit was brought in the area as part of the investigation.

What appears to be dried blood can clearly be seen inside of the area police have sectioned off.

Currently, police have not made clear if a suspect is in custody or the condition of a possible victim.