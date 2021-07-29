WINDSOR, ONT. -- What could get people vaccinated? We've seen all sorts of incentives in other regions being offered to people in order to encourage them to get the shot, with local officials hoping to also boost the lagging youth vaccination rate.

"They have been a group that has been more reluctant when we look at stats to come and get vaccinated," said Kim Willis, CMHA Windsor-Essex.

At least 45 per cent of the youth population between 12 and 17 in Windsor-Essex have not received a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"With them going back to school in a few weeks, it’s crunch time to make sure they sure they have those two vaccinations for maximum protection," said Willis.

Since last week, incentives have been offered to youth who get vaccinated.

The latest at a pop up clinic at William G. Davis School on Tuesday.

"So we know across the board that vaccinations have slowed down a little bit so we’re doing everything we can as a community."

Prizes include air-pods, headphones and a laptop.

The items were donated by the Lisa and Brian Schwab Foundation.

CMHA has been a partner in the pop up clinics proving wrap around support for mental health.

"There are individuals that may have some mental health or primary care needs and maybe just because of lockdowns or inaccessibility they haven’t reached out for those supports.

The local incentives are a microcosm of other efforts around the country.

In Manitoba, nearly two million dollars in cash prizes and scholarships is being distributed to those who get vaccinated with two lottery draws that will take place this summer.

"All Manitobans aged 12 and up who have received at least one dose of vaccine on or before August 2nd will be eligible for the first lottery," said Manny Atwal, President and CEO, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries.

A similar incentive in Quebec, where more than half a million people have signed up for the provinces new vaccine lottery.

"What really pushed us to do this last effort was really the presence of the variants," said Christian Dube, Quebec Health Minister.

Willis says there is no timeline for when they’ll stop offering incentives at pop up clinics in Windsor-Essex

"We evaluate regularly what we might offer to attract people to get them vaccinated."