Advertisement
IN PICTURES: Windsor-Essex residents capture snow blanketing the region
Published Wednesday, December 2, 2020 8:52AM EST
WINDSOR, ONT. -- As Mother Nature put on her white dress in Windsor-Essex, many residents were out capturing pictures of the event.
A winter storm blanketed the region with the first significant snow this season. Southwestern Ontario received between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow overnight Monday into Tuesday.
Here’s a full gallery of the Windsor-Essex snow day and some of our favourites: