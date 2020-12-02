WINDSOR, ONT. -- As Mother Nature put on her white dress in Windsor-Essex, many residents were out capturing pictures of the event.

A winter storm blanketed the region with the first significant snow this season. Southwestern Ontario received between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow overnight Monday into Tuesday.

Here’s a full gallery of the Windsor-Essex snow day and some of our favourites:Krystal Bagley.jpgSnow Day Dec1/Judy Mayville.jpgSnow Day Dec1/Laura McMurren.jpgSnow Day Dec1/Michelle.jpgSnow Day Dec1/Rich Garton4.jpgSnow Day Dec1/Patrick LaBute.jpgBeverly McRae-Schell.jpgBrooke Teskey.jpgFrank Guenther.jpgJennifer Payne Mazza.jpgJohn Sawatzky.jpg