WINDSOR, ONT. -- With many rinks closed this winter due to COVID-19 and lockdown restrictions, many Windsor-Essex residents created ice into their own backyards.

Others cleared off patches at local ponds for makeshift outdoor hockey rinks.

The days are numbered for these outdoor rinks as the weather gets warmer, but CTVNewsWindsor.ca created an online photo gallery to backyard rinks to showcase the creative ice patches across the region.

View the full gallery. Here are some of the rink creations: