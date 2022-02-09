IN PICTURES: Protest at Windsor border crossing

Protesters have gathered on Huron Church Road leading up the Ambassador Bridge border crossing linking Windsor to Detroit.

The group is protesting against COVID-19 mandates.

Here’s a photo gallery of the scene from when it began on Monday and its continuation through Wednesday. Supporters of the trucker convoy delayed traffic at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor) Supporters of the trucker convoy on Huron Church Road near the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Feb.8, 2022. (Sijia Liu / CTV Windsor) Protest at the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (CTV Windsor) Protest at the Ambassador Bridge international border crossing in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (CTV Windsor) Supporters of the trucker convoy on Huron Church Road near the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Feb.8, 2022. (Sijia Liu / CTV Windsor) Windsor Police Chief Pam Mizuno talks with officers on Huron Church Road in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)