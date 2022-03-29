In-person job fair planned in Windsor on Saturday

The UHC Hub of Opportunities is planning an in-person job fair for anyone seeking employment in the horticulture field.

The job fair takes place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 at 6955 Cantelon Dr. in Windsor.

A post on the UHC website says they are looking to attract a high number of job seekers for Landscape Ontario as well as the companies listed below:

Landscape Effects

Plantscape

North 42

Point West Golf Course

Beach Grove Golf Course

“This is such a great opportunity for anyone seeking a long-term career path in the horticulture field,” said the post.

Transportation is an asset but not required. About 90 per cent of Plantscape’s projects are accessible by public transportation.