WINDSOR, ONT. -- The founder and president of In Honour Of The Ones We Love has been honoured by the Ontario Medical Association.

Anita Imperioli been awarded the Association’s Community Service Award from the Essex County Medical Society.

The award recognizes a significant contribution to the health and welfare of people of a local community.

The association felt Imperioli’s work and dedication through her charitable organization has enriched the lives of a number or people throughout the region who face cancer and other life-threatening illnesses – as well as those with special needs.

“This is wonderful I am humbled”, said Imperioli.

Imperioli says she started her organization after the loss her one-year-old son, Michael, in 1990 from a type of cancer.

After the loss Imperioli felt it would be important to have an organization which would have a meaningful impact for others.

“I have been doing it for a long time. It something I feel compelled to do,” added Imperioli.