In his own words: London man accused of terrorism-motivated murder to testify in his own defence

WARNING: The video and the details in this article may be disturbing to some viewers

Defence lawyers for Nathaniel Veltman, 22, told the jury Thursday morning they will call evidence in his defence, starting with the accused.

In his opening statement to the jury, Hicks called the deaths of four “innocent people” a “terrible” incident.

He says however they do not believe the crown has proven, beyond a reasonable doubt, Veltman intended to kill and that his actions were deliberate.

Hicks says they will also be calling Dr. Julian Gojer, a forensic psychologist to provide “compelling evidence” about mental health issues including obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), depression, psychosis and complex trauma.

“Most importantly” Hicks said, Dr. Gojer will offer evidence about the impact of hallucinogenic substances on Veltman's mental state the day of the murders.

On June 6, 2021, five members of a muslim family were struck by a pickup truck while waiting to cross a street in London, Ont.

Talat, Salman, Madiha and Yumnah Afzaal all died. Their nine year old son was seriously injured but survived.

The jury has previously heard evidence Veltman admits he struck them and he told police his actions were motivated by extremist views.

He also describes himself as a “white nationalist”.