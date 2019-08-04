

Some much needed improvements are on the way for Lions Park in Kingsville.

Council approved close to $200,000 worth of work on the first phase of upgrades to the outdated park on Mill St. near Division Rd. earlier this year. The improvements include a new basketball court, benches, drainage, grading, new plants, pathways, fencing, a walking trail, and waste receptacles.

Contractors will roll into the park Aug. 6, according to Manager of Facilities Dan Wolicki.

"It's much needed work and it's got a lot of potential to say the least," he says. "This will see a major improvement to the park, currently, if you look of the conditions now."

He says the park won't be usable for the first phase, but will be available during the remaining three phases.

"They'll see tangible results, but yeah, it will be off limits until we formally re-open towards the end of September," added Wolicki.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of September with phase-two of the four-phase plan starting in 2020.

Cost for the remainder of the work that could include an additional multi use court and ice rink have yet to be determined.