LONDON, ONT. -- Two Windsor men are facing racing charges and one of them was allegedly impaired, Lambton OPP say.

Police were on patrol on Forest Road in the Township of Plympton-Wyoming last Sunday evening.

They say two vehicles were travelling more than 50 kilometres per hour over the speed limit.

Upon speaking with one driver, the officer believed he was also impaired. The driver failed a roadside test and was arrested. Police say two breath samples were over the legal limit.

A 23-year-old man is charged with operation while impaired, driving with open container of liquor and race a motor vehicle.

The second driver, a 24-year-old from Windsor, was charged with race a motor vehicle.