Impaired driving charges laid against three Essex County residents after crashes

Essex County OPP officers have arrested three alleged impaired drivers after three crashes in the last three days.

On Friday at 9:57 p.m., Leamington OPP officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Talbot Street West in the Municipality of Leamington.

Once officers arrived on scene, police say they found one of the drivers had been drinking alcohol.

The 28-year-old Leamington woman was arrested and charged with operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The second arrest took place on Saturday at 5:57 p.m. Members of the Tecumseh OPP Detachment responded to a single vehicle collision on Riverside Drive in Tecumseh.

Officers say when they arrived, they found that the driver had been drinking alcohol.

A 30-year-old Windsor man was arrested and charged with operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

In the third case, on Sunday at 11:25 p.m., OPP responded to a single vehicle collision on St Clair Road in Lakeshore. Officers say they arrived on scene and found that the driver had been drinking alcohol.

The 32-year-old Lakeshore man was arrested and charged with operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

Each accused will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor to answer to the charges.

An impaired driving charge includes an immediate 90-day driver's license suspension and an immediate seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Essex County OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.catchcrooks.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.