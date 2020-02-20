WINDSOR -- A 25-year-old Essex man is facing impaired driving charges after a four-vehicle crash.

Essex County OPP, EMS and Tecumseh Fire responded to a crash on Walker Road in Tecumseh on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Three vehicles travelling southbound on Walker Road were stopped at a red light at the intersection of South Talbot Road. A fourth vehicle, also southbound, hit the back of one vehicle and sent it into the others.

Several people involved in the crash were transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police determined that the driver of this vehicle was exhibiting signs of impairment.

The Essex man is charged with impaired driving by alcohol or drug and operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration 80 plus.

He is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Windsor on Feb. 25

