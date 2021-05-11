LAKESHORE, ONT. -- A Windsor man is charged with drinking and driving following a crash in Lakeshore.

OPP say emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle collision on Old Tecumseh Rd. around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle collided with a concrete form on the bridge that crosses over Pike Creek, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

The driver was transported by ambulance to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of investigation, a 33-year-old male from Windsor has been charged with Operation while Impaired and Operation while Impaired - Blood Alcohol Concentration 80-plus.

The accused is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor at a later date to answer to the charges.