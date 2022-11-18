Impaired driving charge laid after vehicle crashes into pole

A 27-year-old Chatham man has been charged after hitting a pole and ending up in the ditch.

Police responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Jacob Road in Dover Township at 12:59 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers say the vehicle travelled on Jacob Road when the driver lost control and left the roadway. The vehicle struck a hydro pole before coming to rest in a ditch.

Through investigation, the officer believed the man was driving his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and he was arrested. The man was transported to police headquarters for further breath tests.

He was charged with having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit. He has been released with conditions pending a future court date of Nov. 28.