Impaired driving charge laid after vehicle crashes into pole
A 27-year-old Chatham man has been charged after hitting a pole and ending up in the ditch.
Police responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Jacob Road in Dover Township at 12:59 p.m. on Thursday.
Officers say the vehicle travelled on Jacob Road when the driver lost control and left the roadway. The vehicle struck a hydro pole before coming to rest in a ditch.
Through investigation, the officer believed the man was driving his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and he was arrested. The man was transported to police headquarters for further breath tests.
He was charged with having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit. He has been released with conditions pending a future court date of Nov. 28.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More than 1 million bottles of children's medication will arrive in Canada by next week: Ottawa
In an update to reporters on Friday, Health Canada says more than one million bottles of a foreign supply of children's medication will arrive in the country by next week.
Heavy snow, near-zero visibility for parts of Ontario with up to 80 cm expected
Environment Canada is warning of a prolonged period of snow squalls expected to hit parts of Ontario this weekend that could bring up to 80 centimetres of snow to some regions.
'Roofs can collapse:' Understanding the lake-effect snow headed for Ontario this weekend
Communities around southern Ontario are bracing for intense winter weather as a lake-effect squall pattern threatens to deliver large amounts of snow Friday and into the weekend. An Environment Canada meteorologist explains how lake-effect snow systems work.
A national dental-care benefit is now law, here's who is eligible
Canada will soon have its first form of national dental care coverage, now that legislation implementing a benefit program for children under the age of 12, has passed. Here's exactly what the 'Canada Dental Benefit' includes, and how it will work.
'I felt the pain, sadness and anger': CTV News correspondents reflect on Pope's apology to residential school survivors
CTV National News correspondents Jill Macyshon and Creeson Agecoutay spent days on the road with the Pope as he publicly addressed and apologized for the impacts of the residential school system. They describe what the emotional experience was like.
opinion | Has Princess Anne's son-in-law breached royal protocol with his appearance on a reality show?
The worlds of reality and royalty have collided in spectacular style as a member of the Royal Family is featured on a U.K. reality show. Is Princess Anne's son-in-law Mike Tindall's appearance breaching royal protocol? Royal commentator Afua Hagan weighs in, in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
NATO holding armoured-gun competition in Latvia to test abilities of tank units
Although tanks have shown their limits in the war in Ukraine, they remain the centrepiece of the battlefield, Capt. Antonio Cornacchi of the Italian armed forces told The Canadian Press Thursday.
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan writes down FTX investment to zero
The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan says it is writing down its US$95-million investment in FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange that collapsed last week, to zero.
Twitter employees head for the exits after Elon Musk's 'extremely hardcore' work ultimatum
Another employee exodus appears to be underway at Twitter as many workers rejected Elon Musk's terms for staying with the company, choosing instead to depart, according to multiple current and former employees.
Kitchener
-
Another Kitchener hospital defers elective surgeries as others prepare similar plan
A day after St. Mary’s hospital announced it was cancelling some elective procedures another Kitchener hospital says it’s also postponing some surgeries.
-
Crash closes Cambridge road
A 3 km stretch of Blair Road in Cambridge has been shut down after a crash.
-
Police release video of Kitchener break-in
Waterloo regional police are looking for two suspects who were captured on video forcing their way into a Kitchener home.
London
-
Nearly $90,000 in stolen property recovered by South Bruce OPP
After investigating for “several months,” South Bruce OPP have laid dozens of charges against two people from Arran-Elderslie Township.
-
Travel advisories and snow squall warnings in effect
Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce are under a weather advisory with Grey-Bruce having an additional snow squall warning. According to Environment Canada the winter weather travel advisory will remain in effect for Friday and early Friday night.
-
Another death at EMDC
Another inmate has died at the Elgin Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC). Jamie Briggs, 44, went into medical distress in his cell Wednesday morning and was later pronounced dead.
Barrie
-
Snow squall alerts issued for Central Ontario with up to 80 cm to blanket areas
Environment Canada has issued three snow squall alerts for Central Ontario Friday and into the weekend.
-
Here's what parents can do amid 'unprecedented surge' in pediatric cases of RSV
Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital released a letter to the community noting the "unprecedented surge in pediatric cases of respiratory illnesses."
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Verdict reached in Penetanguishene man's murder trial
Following more than four weeks of court proceedings, the jury reached its decision Thursday afternoon, just one day after closing submissions wrapped up.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario government announces plans to support parents in the event of a CUPE strike
Frontline healthcare workers and staff in licensed childcare settings will be given access to free childcare for their elementary-aged children in the event of a strike by school support staff, Education Minister Stephen Lecce has announced.
-
Vale to supply GM with EV battery-grade nickel
Vale and General Motors have signed a long-term agreement that will see the mining giant supply nickel for electric car batteries.
-
Weather watches in northeast as southern Ontario braces for storm
A snow squall watch was issued Friday for areas near Agawa and Lake Superior Park. And a weather advisory is in effect for North Bay, Powassan, West Nipissing, French River, Blind River, Espanola and Manitoulin Island.
Ottawa
-
More than 1 million bottles of children's medication will arrive in Canada by next week: Ottawa
In an update to reporters on Friday, Health Canada says more than one million bottles of a foreign supply of children's medication will arrive in the country by next week.
-
CHEO sending older teens to adult hospitals amid surge in respiratory infections
All youth over the age of 16 requiring emergency care or admission to an inpatient unit will be redirected to the Ottawa Hospital, Queensway-Carleton Hospital and the Montfort Hospital.
-
Cop delivers traffic ticket to driver's home hours after confrontation, Ottawa man says
An Ottawa man says hours after a confrontation with an off-duty police officer on the roads, officers showed up at his home with two tickets.
Toronto
-
Ontario's top doctor goes against own advice while maskless at Toronto party
Days after 'strongly' recommending the use of masks in Ontario, the province’s top doctor was spotted at a party in Toronto without one.
-
What to expect in Toronto as massive snowstorm wallops Buffalo
A potentially historic winter storm is currently walloping Buffalo. This is what to expect in Toronto over the next few days.
-
Ontario parents prepare for weekend of uncertainty as possible education strike looms
Parents in Ontario are preparing for a weekend of uncertainty as a possible strike by education workers looms.
Montreal
-
'Unprecedented situation': Shared rooms at the Montreal Children's Hospital ICU as infections surge
Nearly half of the intensive care rooms at the Montreal Children's Hospital (MCH) have been rearranged to accommodate two patients simultaneously as the unit battles a surge in severe cases.
-
Report uncovers signs of violence, negligence at two Montreal long-term care homes
A government-commissioned report into the conditions at two privately owned long-term care homes in Montreal has revealed widespread mistreatment of residents at both facilities. Les Residences Floralies locations in the Lachine and LaSalle boroughs were put under trusteeship on Sept. 1 amid allegations of poor care.
-
More than 1 million bottles of children's medication will arrive in Canada by next week: Ottawa
In an update to reporters on Friday, Health Canada says more than one million bottles of a foreign supply of children's medication will arrive in the country by next week.
Atlantic
-
Human remains found in N.S. last month those of missing man; death investigated as homicide
Human remains found in Springfield, N.S., last month are those of a man reported missing in August -- and now the case is being investigated as a homicide.
-
Halifax proposed as new home for NATO's North American innovation hub: minister
The goal of the hub would be to promote co-operation between NATO's military members and the technology sector, including tech startups and academic researchers.
-
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Halifax
A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Halifax Thursday night.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba considers move to permanent daylight time, but there are conditions
The Manitoba government is planning to do away with seasonal time changes and move to permanent daylight time, but only if the United States leads the way and the idea gets public support.
-
'Always be aware': Treacherous conditions on Perimeter Highway lead to multiple crashes
Five crashes early Thursday morning slowed drivers down on the Perimeter Highway - and kept emergency crews busy.
-
'Almost nothing': Number of catalytic converter thefts in Winnipeg drop
Efforts by the province to crack down on catalytic converter thefts have dropped the number of thefts in Winnipeg to 'almost nothing.'
Calgary
-
Premier Danielle Smith to speak to Calgary's business community
Calgary's business community will be hosting Alberta Premier Danielle Smith for the first time on Friday.
-
More than 1 million bottles of children's medication will arrive in Canada by next week: Ottawa
In an update to reporters on Friday, Health Canada says more than one million bottles of a foreign supply of children's medication will arrive in the country by next week.
-
Alberta reports 6 influenza deaths; cases increase by 134 per cent in one-week
Six Albertans have died from influenza, marking the first recorded deaths from the flu this season, according to the latest data update from health officials.
Edmonton
-
A national dental-care benefit is now law, here's who is eligible
Canada will soon have its first form of national dental care coverage, now that legislation implementing a benefit program for children under the age of 12, has passed. Here's exactly what the 'Canada Dental Benefit' includes, and how it will work.
-
Alberta reports 6 influenza deaths; cases increase by 134 per cent in one-week
Six Albertans have died from influenza, marking the first recorded deaths from the flu this season, according to the latest data update from health officials.
-
Hundreds of Pokémon fans line up in Edmonton to get the new Violet and Scarlet games
Hundreds of people lined up outside the GameStop store in Southgate on Thursday for the 10 p.m. release of the new Pokémon Violet and Scarlet games.
Vancouver
-
Merritt RCMP respond to 2nd shooting in 4 days
Shots fired in Merritt have Mounties on high alert for a second time this week.
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices drop to lowest level since February
Metro Vancouver gas prices are dropping to the lowest levels the region has seen in months.
-
B.C. pilot delivers pizzas by plane at Burning Man
A Vancouver Island man became a festival legend after he delivered a stack of pizzas to festivalgoers attending Burning Man in Nevada's Black Rock Desert this summer.