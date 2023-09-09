Impaired driver discovered passed out behind wheel: Chatham-Kent police

A man is facing an impaired driving charge after police found him passed out behind the wheel on Friday morning.

According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at 11:28 a.m. on Friday, police received information about a possibly impaired driver on Park Avenue in Chatham.

Details of the driver and vehicle were provided to police.

Police later located the man in the vehicle passed out in the driver’s seat.

As a result, the 39-year-old Chatham man was tested by a drug recognition expert, and was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

Police said the vehicle was also towed.