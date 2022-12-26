Impaired driver crashes into vehicle after attempting to evade R.I.D.E. check: LaSalle police

A 54-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly drove drunk and crashed into a vehicle while attempting to evade a R.I.D.E. check last week, LaSalle police said.

According to a press release from the LaSalle Police Service, on the evening of Dec. 22, police were conducting R.I.D.E checks at various locations in the Town of LaSalle, in which police canvassed approximately 257 vehicles and conducted one roadside sobriety test.

Police said a 54-year-old man struck another vehicle while attempting to pull a U-turn to avoid a nearby R.I.D.E. spot check.

As a result, the man was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and exceeding over 80 mg of alcohol.

“The LaSalle Police will continue to educate and inform the public of the consequences of driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs and will conduct R.I.D.E. programs throughout the year to help prevent and stop impaired driving,” police said in the release.

In addition to checking for impaired drivers, police also issued several cautions for traffic-related infractions including burnt out headlights, expired licence plates, driver’s licences, seat belts and insurance documents.

“The LaSalle Police Service wishes to remind all drivers to arrive alive and don't drink and drive. Order an Uber, Lyft, taxi or call a friend or relative,” the release reads. “If you plan to consume any intoxicating substances, plan for a ride to get home safely.”