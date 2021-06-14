Advertisement
Impaired driver charged after crashing into building
CTV Windsor Published Monday, June 14, 2021 12:37PM EDT Last Updated Monday, June 14, 2021 12:47PM EDT
Impaired driver crashes into Mill St. apartment (Courtesy: @OnLocation)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor man is in police custody after allegedly crashing the vehicle he was driving into an apartment building.
Officers arrived in the 500 block of Mill St. at 11:45 p.m. Sunday to find a grey F150 pick-up truck partially inside an apartment unit.
The entire building was evacuated.
Two men who were inside the damaged apartment unit were transported to hospital with with non-life-threatening.
A 48-year-old Windsor man is facing a charge of impaired operation of a conveyance.