WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor man is in police custody after allegedly crashing the vehicle he was driving into an apartment building.

Officers arrived in the 500 block of Mill St. at 11:45 p.m. Sunday to find a grey F150 pick-up truck partially inside an apartment unit.

The entire building was evacuated.

Two men who were inside the damaged apartment unit were transported to hospital with with non-life-threatening.

A 48-year-old Windsor man is facing a charge of impaired operation of a conveyance.