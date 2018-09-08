Impaired charges laid after truck slams into storefront
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, September 8, 2018 10:51AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 8, 2018 5:18PM EDT
One person has been charged following a head-on crash at McDougall Street and Wyandotte Street E. early Saturday.
Windsor police were called to the intersection just after midnight.
They say a truck and car were involved in the collision which caused the truck to strike a storefront window.
Police say one driver was arrested for driving while impaired.
There were only minor injuries.