Immediate evacuation in Chatham-Kent neighbourhood cancelled
Chatham-Kent fire crews are on the scene of a possible fuel explosion in the area of Grande River Line and Jacob Road in Chatham-Kent, Ont. on Tuesday, July 7 2020. (Source Chatham-Kent Fire and Emergency Services)
The Chatham-Kent fire department has cancelled an evacuation notice issued, and says the situation involving a possible fuel explosion is now under control.
An immediate immediate neighbourhood evacuation was issued Tuesday evening due to a possible fuel explosion in the area of Grande River Line and Jacob Road.
Fire crews were on the scene to "stabalize the situation," the situation is now under control and residents are able to safely return home.
