Illicit drugs valued at more than $87K seized during southwestern Ontario bust

Nine people are facing a combined 41 charges after OPP seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine, and two handguns during a drug bust in southwestern Ontario. (Source: OPP West Region/Twitter) Nine people are facing a combined 41 charges after OPP seized suspected fentanyl, cocaine, and two handguns during a drug bust in southwestern Ontario. (Source: OPP West Region/Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver