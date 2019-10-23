WINDSOR -- It appears the issue of illegal dumping is getting worse in Windsor.

The city's Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee heard Wednesday that complaints about illegal dumping on municipal property have increased 29 per cent from 2015 to 2018.

That's despite the fact the city installed four surveillance cameras in different neighbourhoods last year.

Although no one has been charged with illegal dumping because of the cameras, a staff report says the cameras have served as significant deterrents.

The committee received a report that listed a number of options to help curb illegal dumping.

They include expanding the bulk collection program and implementing satellite depots since there is only one public drop off location in the city.

Another option is to expand the $81,000 budget to create a dedicated collection crew and install more cameras, at a cost of $12,000 per camera.

Staff is also recommending the city hire a person to monitor the cameras more frequently.

Councillor Fred Francis doesn't know if paying for more cameras will work.

"With surveillance cameras we've seen areas that had illegal dumping, and some areas where there are surveillance cameras seem to have no more illegal dumping," notes Francis.

The issue will be discussed further during budget deliberations.

At that time, Francis says they can decide if an investment is worth an increase in taxes.

"Obviously we could always do more, it's just a matter of how much it's going to cost taxpayers and if what we are doing is working and council will decide come budget time," says Francis.

The ward 1 councillor adds residents can help by always reporting an incident of illegal dumping.

"If you know of illegal dumping or if you see anything on the corner or on public property somewhere, I encourage you to call 311 and you can make arrangements to have that picked up."