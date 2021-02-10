WINDSOR, ONT. -- OPP in Leamington say an ‘illegal bar’ was shut down after a complaint.

Officers responded to a complaint of an illegal bar being operated on Erie Street North in Leamington on Saturday, Feb. 6 around 10:30 p.m.

Police say they saw a large number of people fleeing the premises.

One person was arrested at the scene on an unrelated matter.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Bars are not permitted to be open under lockdown and the provincial stay-at-home order.

If you have information about this incident or any other call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.