IKEA 'Design Studio' opening in Devonshire Mall February 2022
IKEA is returning to Windsor but it in a different format.
The Swedish furniture company plans to open a “design studio” in Devonshire Mall February 2022.
“The Design Studio is a new concept for the Canadian Market,” says Lisa Huie, IKEA Canada public relations leader.
The studio is significantly smaller in size than the traditional IKEA store. It allows costumers to design and order furniture by scheduling one-on-one planning sessions with IKEA designers or by using a self-service planning station in a dedicated studio space.
“Shopping malls like Devonshire desperately need an anchor tenant like IKEA, even if it’s a smaller downscale size of IKEA, to pull costumers back in,” says Ian Lee, business professor at Carleton University.
Following the closure of Sears in 2018, Devonshire Mall has struggled to find its replacement.
“If it gets enough patronage, IKEA who knows might upgrade it to a full size,” says Lee. “I see this as a good news story for the community of Windsor.”
“What a great addition to the mall, what a great additional to community,” says Renaldo Agostino, Owner of Turbo Express Bar.
Agostino is looking forward to the possibility of increased foot traffic inside the mall following the opening of IKEA.
“I can’t wait to serve the costumers and the staff of IKEA our great turbo products.”
Over the last few months, IKEA opened several designs studios in Ontario including in London, Brampton and Oshawa.
