'If they want to see this content, they will': How Windsor-Essex schools, parents are handling brutal images of Israel-Hamas war
Whether it’s through watching the news or spending time online, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to avoid seeing images of the Israel-Hamas war.
And if you’re seeing it, there’s a good chance your kids are too.
“This content includes unverified information, misinformation and disinformation, including old footage from this conflict and from other conflicts,” said Dina Sadek, a disinformation expert with the Atlantic Council Digital Forensic Research Lab in Washington, D.C.
The Israel-Hamas war may be happening halfway across the world, but in a diverse community like Windsor-Essex, it’s hitting close to home for many.
“This is a time when tensions are running high and emotions are running high,” said Stephen Fields, a spokesperson with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.
He said the board recognizes what students are seeing on social media can be triggering and is advising staff to focus on de-escalating and discouraging any hint of Islamophobia or anti-Semitism at school.
“We're encouraging our staff to pray for peace and to make sure that, again, that they're de-escalating those situations and focusing on what we're here to do. And that's instruct our kids,” Fields said.
The public school board is offering a similar perspective. Greater Essex County District School board reps said they want everyone to feel supported, welcome, safe and accepted at its schools, and noted there’s no place for hateful or discriminatory language.
“Our staff have been given direction on how to appropriately acknowledge and care for students who have been affected and, as appropriate, seek support from the administration at their schools,” said public school board spokesperson Madeline McEachern in a statement to CTV News Windsor.
“Staff have also been directed to prioritize their well-being and ask for support as needed,” McEachern added.
Misinformation and disinformation is nothing new in the online space, but technology expert Carmi Levy said it’s already happening in a substantial way during this latest conflict.
“Misinformation has spiked in just a few days since this crisis began,” Levy said. “It was bad. It's infinitely worse now and it's going to continue to get worse.”
Levy said if your kids are using social media, the chances are they’re seeing some pretty brutal images.
“Once a piece of content is picked up as viral, it becomes immensely popular and we know that violence tends to go viral, gory content imagery tends to go viral, that it will end up in almost everybody's feed,” he said.
But simply banning youth from using social apps where this content appears won’t work, he said.
“If they want to see this content, they will,” said Levy, who suggested parents instead learn how to use the popular apps so they can understand what content their kids may be exposed to and use it as a talking point to put it into its proper context.
Levy added that taking these steps can lead to a discussion about media literacy as well.
“You can't stop your kid from using digital tools. But you certainly can help them, be there for them to answer their questions, coach and mentor for them and ensure that they know that they can trust you and can come to you as they have questions,” Levy said. “And as they're looking for answers, partnership is the answer here, not banning.”
He added, “Rather than spending your time your time trying to raise your kid in the equivalent of bubble wrap, take the bubble wrap off grab hold of their hand and go on that journey with them.”
Windsor Top Stories
-
LIVE FROM COURT
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Palestinians in Gaza face impossible choice: Stay home under airstrikes, or flee under airstrikes?
In an unprecedented order to civilians in northern Gaza and Gaza City, the Israeli military gave 1.1 million Palestinians 24 hours to make up their minds to flee their homes.
U.S. intelligence warned of the potential for violence days before Hamas attack: CNN
The U.S. intelligence community produced at least two assessments based in part on intelligence provided by Israel warning the Biden administration of an increased risk for Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the weeks ahead of Saturday’s seismic attack on southern Israel, according to sources familiar with the intelligence.
'Abhorrent': York University condemns student union groups for statement appearing to glorify Hamas
York University is condemning a statement issued by three student associations which appears to glorify the terror attack perpetrated against Israeli civilians last week.
Videos emerge of missing Canadians after Hamas attack
The federal government says there are now four missing Canadians in Israel, but is at this time not confirming their identities. However, CTV News has spoken to family and friends of four Canadian women who are missing from communities attacked by Hamas militants over the weekend.
DEVELOPING Palestinians flee northern Gaza after Israel orders 1 million to evacuate as ground attack looms
Palestinians fled in a mass exodus Friday from northern Gaza after Israel's military told some 1 million people to evacuate to the southern part of the besieged territory ahead of an expected ground invasion in retaliation for the surprise attack by the ruling Hamas militant group nearly a week ago.
Canada issues updated travel advisory for southern Lebanon amid Israeli border clashes
Canadians are being urged to avoid all non-essential travel in southern Lebanon amid clashes between Israel and Hezbollah.
Why some worry about the rise of private agency health-care staffing firms in Canada
There were more than 41,955 job postings across Canada for nurses in the first quarter of 2023, missing manpower that is affecting hospital staffing, closing rural ERs and fuelling the expansion of companies that supply temporary nurses. The trend is triggering worry that it is slowly privatizing the backbone of health services — nursing care — with an urgent call for more scrutiny.
Public safety concerns mount in Canada as Israel-Hamas war intensifies
Public safety ministers and law enforcement officials say they're taking public safety seriously amid a growing sense of unrest in Canada related to the Israel-Hamas war.
Canada's foreign affairs minister arrives in Israel amid Hamas conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has arrived in Tel Aviv as fighting between Israel and Hamas continues following the group's surprise attack from the Gaza Strip. Joly's office confirmed to CTV News that she had arrived in the country on Friday.
Kitchener
-
Ont. couple trades four-bedroom home for French chateau
A couple from Fergus, Ont. is sharing their unlikely house hunt with CTV News after moving into a chateau in France.
-
Victim injured in Kitchener stabbing: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) says a man is injured after a stabbing in the area of Water Street North near Duke Street in Kitchener.
-
Intensifying conflict in Israel-Gaza prompts local safety concerns
The Waterloo Regional Police Service says it will be stepping up patrols at faith-based locations and organizations in response to what it calls “global threats online” related to the Israel-Gaza war.
London
-
London, Ont. girl with disabilities unable to leave high rise apartment
Nine-year-old Jalexa Elijah has spent a fair amount of time staring out the patio door of her 10th floor apartment. For eight days, it has been her only window to the outside world, as Jalexa utilizes a wheelchair for mobility.
-
'I was barely holding on': Accused testifies about mental state in ongoing murder trial
Charged in the deaths of a London Muslim family, accused Nathaniel Veltman's testimony continued on Friday. 'I had reached a point where I was so deranged, but I convinced myself I was fine,' Veltman told the jury about his mental state in the spring of 2021.
-
London, Ont. doctor volunteering in Gaza hospital
A London, Ont. doctor is volunteering at Gaza’s largest hospital, while his family waits at home, hoping he is safe.
Barrie
-
Ont. man guilty of sexually abusing step-daughter sentenced
A man guilty of sexually abusing his step-daughter is sentenced on Friday in a Barrie courtroom.
-
Heavy police presence seen on ground and in sky outside Barrie
A heavy police presence was seen both on the ground and in the skies just outside Barrie Thursday evening.
-
Aged explosive material found on Penetanguishene walking trail
Police say some type of explosive material was found on a walking trail in Penetanguishene Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Three men fined $11K for illegal moose hunting in northern Ont.
Three men from northern Ontario are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to illegally hunting a moose from a boat last fall, in an area they were not permitted to hunt.
-
Who's to blame for rising food prices in Canada?
Although the latest data from Statistics Canada shows that monthly increases in food prices may be slowing down, the cost of groceries in Canada remains high. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew breaks down some of the key factors that are driving up food costs in Canada.
-
Study shows massive nickel deposit in northern Ont. even more profitable than expected
Canada Nickel says a feasibility study concluded that the economics of its Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project look even better than early projections.
Ottawa
-
Increased police presence around Ottawa's Jewish Institutions on Friday
Ottawa police heightened its presence around Jewish institutions across the capital on Friday in the wake of "online global threats" related to the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Here's how much it cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa in September
The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa dropped slightly in September, but renters are still paying an average of $2,000 a month for an apartment.
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC A section of Hwy. 174 will be closed this weekend for construction
Motorists are being warned to expect delays on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end this weekend as a section of the road is closed for construction.
Toronto
-
'Abhorrent': York University condemns student union groups for statement appearing to glorify Hamas
York University is condemning a statement issued by three student associations which appears to glorify the terror attack perpetrated against Israeli civilians last week.
-
Toronto-born Israeli reservist describes 'chaos' on frontlines of Gaza border
A Toronto-born Israeli reservist described the chaotic scenes on the frontlines of the Israel-Hamas war in an interview with CP24 on Friday.
-
'Honey, they called your name': Toronto woman wins big on The Price Is Right
“Come on down!” Anyone who has watched The Price Is Right has heard those famous three words from their television screens, but few have heard them uttered after their name – and a Toronto woman is one of them.
Montreal
-
Thousands gather at pro-Palestinian demonstration in downtown Montreal
Thousands of people gathered in Montreal’s downtown core for a pro-Palestinian protest Friday evening, chanting and waving flags in support with the people of Palestine. Chanting 'Free Palestine!' the demonstration began near the Guy-Concordia Metro station at 5:30 p.m., eventually heading west along de Maisonneuve Blvd.
-
Quebec and Ottawa sign $900-million housing agreement
The federal government will provide Quebec with $900 million for housing construction after reaching an agreement Friday under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF).
-
Montreal Jewish institutions, places of worship on heightened alert amid threat of protests
Jewish institutions and communities in Montreal are on heightened alert after a former Hamas leader reportedly called for a global day of protest Friday targeting the community.
Atlantic
-
Dr. Jennifer Russell stepping down as N.B. chief medical officer of health
Dr. Jennifer Russell, who was a prominent figure in many New Brunswickers’ lives during the COVID-19 pandemic, says she is stepping down from her role as chief medical officer of health later this fall.
-
N.B. man charged with murder of woman
A Sackville, N.B., man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a woman on Thursday.
-
Nova Scotia's government to add long-term mental stress to workers compensation
Nova Scotia's government is introducing legislation that would allow citizens who suffer from prolonged mental stress to claim workers compensation.
Winnipeg
-
Delays being experienced for Manitoba health card applications
For those who are looking to apply for a Manitoba health card, they may have to wait longer for it to arrive.
-
Youths face assault charges after fight in The Pas: RCMP
Two 13-year-olds and a 12-year-old face assault charges after fight in The Pas on Wednesday.
-
'Proud moment': New health centre opens in northern Manitoba
A community in northern Manitoba is celebrating its newest space to help keep its residents healthy.
Calgary
-
Business groups, Alberta government applaud Supreme Court ruling against federal environmental impact law
Business groups, energy companies and politicians celebrated a decision Friday by the Supreme Court of Canada that ruled Ottawa's impact assessment law for major project approvals is largely unconstitutional.
-
Alpaca farm burns southwest of Calgary, killing nine animals
The owner of an alpaca farm south of Calgary is devastated after a deadly fire that killed eight of her animals and her beloved dog.
-
Petition asks for recall of Medicine Hat, Alta. mayor
A petition has been started in an effort to recall the mayor of a southern Alberta city.
Edmonton
-
Royal Alex becomes first Alberta hospital to bring back required masking
Health-care workers, contractors and patients now have to wear masks in some parts of the Royal Alexandra Hospital, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
-
Here's what's left of West Edmonton Mall's Mindbender
The dismantling of West Edmonton Mall's iconic rollercoaster the Mindbender is almost complete.
-
'No direct threats' to Edmonton Jewish community but patrols stepped up: police
As war rages between Israel and Hamas roughly 10,000 kilometres away, police and the local public school board have increased security around places in the Alberta capital that are frequented by members of the Jewish community.
Vancouver
-
Man charged with murder after B.C. woman's 2022 disappearance
Almost a year after Coquitlam resident Jodine Millar was first reported missing, authorities have announced a suspect has been charged in her murder.
-
Female officers file class-action lawsuit against 12 municipal police departments in B.C.
Six former and current female police officers from B.C. have launched a lawsuit in the B.C. Supreme Court, alleging discrimination, harassment and bullying on the basis of gender and/or sexual orientation.
-
Chinese airline ordered to pay $200K to Vancouver employee for wrongful dismissal
For the second time this year, a Chinese airline has been ordered to pay a former Vancouver employee more than $200,000 for wrongful dismissal.