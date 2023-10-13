'If they want to see this content, they will': How Windsor-Essex schools, parents are handling brutal images of Israel-Hamas war

Whether it’s through watching the news or spending time online, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to avoid seeing images of the Israel-Hamas war.

And if you’re seeing it, there’s a good chance your kids are too.

“This content includes unverified information, misinformation and disinformation, including old footage from this conflict and from other conflicts,” said Dina Sadek, a disinformation expert with the Atlantic Council Digital Forensic Research Lab in Washington, D.C.

The Israel-Hamas war may be happening halfway across the world, but in a diverse community like Windsor-Essex, it’s hitting close to home for many.

“This is a time when tensions are running high and emotions are running high,” said Stephen Fields, a spokesperson with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board.

He said the board recognizes what students are seeing on social media can be triggering and is advising staff to focus on de-escalating and discouraging any hint of Islamophobia or anti-Semitism at school.

“We're encouraging our staff to pray for peace and to make sure that, again, that they're de-escalating those situations and focusing on what we're here to do. And that's instruct our kids,” Fields said.

The public school board is offering a similar perspective. Greater Essex County District School board reps said they want everyone to feel supported, welcome, safe and accepted at its schools, and noted there’s no place for hateful or discriminatory language.

“Our staff have been given direction on how to appropriately acknowledge and care for students who have been affected and, as appropriate, seek support from the administration at their schools,” said public school board spokesperson Madeline McEachern in a statement to CTV News Windsor.

“Staff have also been directed to prioritize their well-being and ask for support as needed,” McEachern added.

Misinformation and disinformation is nothing new in the online space, but technology expert Carmi Levy said it’s already happening in a substantial way during this latest conflict.

“Misinformation has spiked in just a few days since this crisis began,” Levy said. “It was bad. It's infinitely worse now and it's going to continue to get worse.”

Levy said if your kids are using social media, the chances are they’re seeing some pretty brutal images.

“Once a piece of content is picked up as viral, it becomes immensely popular and we know that violence tends to go viral, gory content imagery tends to go viral, that it will end up in almost everybody's feed,” he said.

But simply banning youth from using social apps where this content appears won’t work, he said.

“If they want to see this content, they will,” said Levy, who suggested parents instead learn how to use the popular apps so they can understand what content their kids may be exposed to and use it as a talking point to put it into its proper context.

Levy added that taking these steps can lead to a discussion about media literacy as well.

“You can't stop your kid from using digital tools. But you certainly can help them, be there for them to answer their questions, coach and mentor for them and ensure that they know that they can trust you and can come to you as they have questions,” Levy said. “And as they're looking for answers, partnership is the answer here, not banning.”

He added, “Rather than spending your time your time trying to raise your kid in the equivalent of bubble wrap, take the bubble wrap off grab hold of their hand and go on that journey with them.”