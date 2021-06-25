WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor woman is one of the 30 finalists in a North American modeling competition.

“I’m here to change the narrative on how women all over the world show body positivity,” says Amanda Joy Villias, 29, who entered the plus size model search for clothing company, Torrid, based in L.A. “I think it’s amazing that someone from Windsor, Ontario could do it and if I can you can.”

The top 10 will be part of brand’s holiday campaign.

You can vote here once a day until June 27.

The winners will be announced July 6.