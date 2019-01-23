

CTV Windsor





Buses are cancelled across the region after overnight freezing rain has left roads icy early Wednesday morning.

A freezing rain warning ended Wednesday morning after snow late Tuesday turned to freezing rain overnight. The temperature is expected to keep rising and the freezing rain will turn to rain.

Buses are cancelled in Middlesex, Oxford, Elgin, Lambton, Sarnia, Chatham-Kent, Essex, Windsor, and Huron-Perth.

Only London can expect buses to start as scheduled today.