

CTV Windsor





One of the two ice pads at the Forest Glade Arena is out of service for about three weeks.

City of Windsor officials say it’s due to an unexpected equipment failure.

The chiller unit that keeps the ice in Rink B frozen requires replacement, and it will take approximately three weeks for technicians to receive the parts from Toronto, install the new unit and then make new ice.

Rink A is not affected, as it is on a separate chiller that was installed five years ago. The chiller in Rink B is nearly 20 years old.

Per the ice allocation policy, Minor Sports Associations are to be accommodated first.

As a result, Rink B activity is being moved to other ice pads, and in some cases adult rentals at the WFCU Centre are being displaced.

City officials apologize for the inconvenience, but say that kids come first.

League officials are being contacted and in turn will notify Rink B users of any alternate arrangements.

Also cancelled due to Rink B being down:

Forest Glade

· Public Skating on Friday nights from 7:45 – 9:45pm

· Adult/Senior Skating on Thursdays from 9:45 – 10:45am

· Parent and Tot Skating on Thursdays from 10:45 – 11:45am



WFCU

· Public Skating on Saturday afternoons from 4:20 – 6:20pm

Forest Glade Arena was built in 1968 and houses two ice pads. It is one of four arena complexes operated by the City of Windsor, along with two outdoor skating rinks.

For more information on skating and recreation visit citywindsor.ca or call 311.