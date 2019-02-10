

CTV Windsor





The ice jam on the Thames River in the west Kent area continues to increase in size.

Chatham-Kent officials said Saturday night the ice jam extends from the mouth of the river to just west of the Prairie Siding bridge.

They say water levels continue to slowly drop, though.

Workers remain on scene to repair seepage in the dike system near Jeannette’s Creek.

The mouth of the river at Lighthouse Cove has a partially open flow way, however, the ice has not made any additional movement or showed signs of breaking up, according to officials

Water levels are still sufficiently high to strain the dike system that protects thousands of acres of property in the area, they say.

Drainage staff and contractors remain on site Sunday monitoring the area and repairing dikes as required as they did through the night as well.

The public is being asked to avoid roads in the area since conditions could change quickly. The state of emergency enacted Friday will remain in place until the situation has fully stabilized.

The municipality’s main phone number of 519-360-1998 is being staffed until further notice for residents who have questions or concerns.