Chatham-Kent police say they are investigating after suspects stole $500 in ice cream.

Officers were called to an address on McGregor Place related to a break and enter on Tuesday.

The suspects cut through a fence surrounding a compound.

Police say once inside, they entered a locked truck and removed $500 worth of ice-cream.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Jason Williams at 519-436-6600 extension #87224. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.