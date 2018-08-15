Ice cream bandits sought in Chatham-Kent
File Photo
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 11:04AM EDT
Chatham-Kent police say they are investigating after suspects stole $500 in ice cream.
Officers were called to an address on McGregor Place related to a break and enter on Tuesday.
The suspects cut through a fence surrounding a compound.
Police say once inside, they entered a locked truck and removed $500 worth of ice-cream.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Jason Williams at 519-436-6600 extension #87224. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.