'I woke up and my whole house was lit up': Neighbour helps rescue family from Windsor house fire
A Windsor resident is being hailed a hero after alerting a young family with a baby that their house was on fire early Saturday morning.
Kamar Francis said he abruptly woke up just after 2 a.m. to see flames across the street on Grove Avenue near Church Street, and ran outside to alert neighbours.
“I woke up and my whole house was lit up as if I had all my lights on,” Francis explained. “I came out and I realized the garage was on fire. So I flew out of the house wearing next to nothing. I had to get a couple that lives there with a young baby.”
According to Francis, the family managed to get out of their home without injury before he ran to an adjacent property to alert another elderly neighbour.
“The fire was escalating quite quickly, like when I just came at the house it was only the shed. Within, I would say three to four minutes, the entire side of that gentleman's house was in flames,” he explained.
Fire crews responded to an overnight house fire in the 400 block of Church Street in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/Twitter)
“I had to get whatever neighbour I could that was close by out and we all kind of just rallied together trying to get everyone out safely and it was just extremely unfortunate.”
Windsor fire officials confirm there were no injuries as a result of the blaze.
“I was one of the first ones out here and I think if anybody else was out here they would have done the same thing. It was a moment where you're in shock but you just react,” Francis told CTV News.
Tannis Bence lives nearby and is one of those hailing Francis a hero.
“It’s a lot first thing in the morning and at any time of the day a fire is a lot to handle. I think you go into fight or flight and so again, it’s just so great that we have a strong supportive neighbourhood here that we all care and love each other here.“
“It’s very unfortunate what happened and that other people’s properties got damaged in the process of this,” Bence told CTV News.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and an investigator attended the scene.
“Unfortunately the garage fire spread to the rear of the house on Grove causing extensive damage on the rear of the house and then it got into the attic,” Windsor Fire prevention officer Mike Coste said.
“With the structure on Church, the structure on Grove and with the fully involved garage fire, and the garage is completely gone, that’s where we have damage amount of over $350,000 roughly.”
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
“It’s undetermined because we’re not able to pinpoint 100 per cent,” Coste explained. “We may have an idea of how it starts, but unless we can 100 per cent say what it is, we have to list it as undetermined.”
“The garage was completely consumed, so there was very little evidence left. There was no roof left, there was no frame left. There’s no structure left no walls left so the evidence if there was any evidence in there would be consumed in the fire.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukraine's fight for 'the future of us all,' Trudeau says on surprise trip to Kyiv
Canada will spend $500 million to help Ukraine's military fight Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday in Kyiv, where he told the country's parliament they are in a battle for 'the future of us all.'
Russian cargo plane seized by Canadian government at Toronto Pearson Airport
A Russian-registered cargo aircraft that has been grounded at Toronto Pearson Airport for more than a year was seized by the Canadian government Saturday afternoon and could now be redistributed to Ukraine.
Air Canada passengers frustrated after tech issue delays, cancellations
Last week's technical issues at Air Canada caused delays and cancellations and left hundreds of Canadians stranded and frustrated.
Here's how some of Canada's wildfires compare in size to cities, lakes
Fires across the country are burning millions of hectares of land but what does that really look like? CTVNews.ca compared the blazes to some cities and lakes in the country showing just how big they have gotten.
Public inquiry into foreign interference 'has never been off the table': LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says a public inquiry into foreign interference 'has never been off the table,' following the sudden resignation of special rapporteur David Johnston.
Lawmakers shouldn't wait for unmarked graves report to act, Murray says
Ahead of the release of her interim report on progress as Canada's special interlocutor on unmarked graves at former residential schools, Kimberly Murray says lawmakers at all levels of government shouldn’t be waiting for her findings to act.
Man arrested after breaking into Florida theme park, hopping into alligator enclosure and filming video for social media, authorities say
A man is accused of breaking into a Florida theme park, jumping into an alligator enclosure and filming a video for social media – a dangerous stunt that authorities say led to his arrest.
Unhealthy habits of university students could lead to future health problems
A recent study published in the peer-reviewed journal Preventative Medicine Reports by a group of international researchers has found that post-secondary students with unhealthy eating habits can go on to suffer from disease and mental health issues for years to come.
Three people charged in alleged abduction of N.L. teen after Amber Alert issued
Police in Newfoundland and Labrador say three people are facing charges following the alleged abduction of a 14-year-old girl.
Kitchener
-
Crowds celebrate Pride in Waterloo region despite security concerns
Hundreds of people turned up for the inaugural Pride street party in Cambridge on Saturday, while others packed Victoria Park in Kitchener for the Tri- Pride event.
-
OPP investigating two-vehicle collision southwest of New Hamburg
Debris from a badly damaged car could be seen scattered across a rural road in Oxford County on Saturday afternoon following a collision in East Zorra, near Tavistock.
-
“Celebrate communities where everybody belongs”: Waterloo Belongathon aims to raise accessibility awareness
Hundreds of people walked and rolled into Waterloo on Saturday to highlight the importance of accessibility.
London
-
Protestors target Wortley Pride event, police step in as tensions rise
The second annual Wortley Pride festival was held on Saturday on the green in the village, drawing hundreds to take part in LGBTQ friendly activities.
-
'Tears were flowing': Rowbust Dragonboat Festival honours women who recently passed from breast cancer
Tears were flowing at Fanshawe Lake as the Rowbust drag boat team held a flower ceremony to honour those who have passed due to Breast cancer.
-
Loose dogs allegedly attack two cats in Central Elgin
OPP in Elgin County are investigating two animal complaints involving two dogs allegedly attacking and killing cats, police say the incidents may be related.
Barrie
-
SIU investigating death after Police Interaction in Tay Township
The province's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 55-year-old man Saturday in Tay Township.
-
Barrie police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
14-year-old Ella was last seen on Friday.
-
Barrie Airshow takes flight
The Barrie Airshow featuring the Canadian Forces Snowbirds got underway Saturday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Someone in Ontario has an email telling them they've won $22M in a Lotto Max jackpot
Someone in Ontario will wake up to an email informing them they're $22 million richer.
-
Northern Ont. wildfire update, one new fire reported Saturday
There is one new confirmed fire in the Northeast Region as of Saturday. Here’s what you need to know.
-
Timmins Pride celebrates 10th anniversary with rally and parade
The annual Timmins Pride Rally and Parade in Timmins is celebrating a milestone -- its 10th anniversary.
Ottawa
-
Four men injured in ByWard Market shooting
Ottawa police say four men were located on Clarence Street with gunshot wounds at approximately 1:30 a.m. Two of the men suffered life-threatening injuries.
-
Ukraine's fight for 'the future of us all,' Trudeau says on surprise trip to Kyiv
Canada will spend $500 million to help Ukraine's military fight Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday in Kyiv, where he told the country's parliament they are in a battle for 'the future of us all.'
-
Diving for debris: Kingston divers pull garbage out of Lake Ontario on day of cleanup, awareness
Our water sources are some of the most important resources we have in the world, so divers and volunteers came together in Kingston to clean up Lake Ontario’s shoreline on Saturday.
Toronto
-
Russian cargo plane seized by Canadian government at Toronto Pearson Airport
A Russian-registered cargo aircraft that has been grounded at Toronto Pearson Airport for more than a year was seized by the Canadian government Saturday afternoon and could now be redistributed to Ukraine.
-
'Do not consume': Health Canada recalls brand of frozen berries sold in Ontario
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two kinds of Alasko brand frozen fruit due to possible norovirus contamination.
-
Toronto Raptors hiring Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic as new head coach: reports
Toronto is hiring Memphis Grizzlies assistant Darko Rajakovic as its new head coach, according to multiple reports Saturday.
Montreal
-
'The battle isn't won': Next 48 hours crucial in Quebec wildfire fight : Bonnardel
The next 48 hours will be crucial in Quebec's wildfire fight in northern and western parts of the province, with rain forecast for Monday but warmer, humid temperatures expected until then.
-
A worker on a Quebec highway construction site was hit by a driver
A worker on a worksite on Highway 15 South in Mirabel was hit by a driver on Friday evening. He suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Driver flees after hitting young cyclist in Quebec City
Quebec City police have opened an investigation to find a driver who fled the scene after hitting a young cyclist on Saturday afternoon. The ten-year-old boy suffered only minor injuries.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton tourism officials aim to clear the air after businesses impacted by N.S. wildfires
Although Cape Breton is hours away from the wildfires on mainland Nova Scotia, the head of Destination Cape Breton says some would-be visitors to the island have ended up with the wrong idea.
-
N.S. woman fined nearly $29,000 for outdoor fire as massive Shelburne wildfire burns
Police say a woman in central Nova Scotia has been fined nearly $29,000 for having an unsupervised outdoor fire in the midst of a provincewide fire ban.
-
New disc golf course headlines Shamrock Day in Saint John, N.B.
Disc golf lovers in Saint John, N.B., will no longer have to travel the province to play their sport. Shamrock Park now hosts a full 18-hole course for all to enjoy.
Winnipeg
-
'Things have been changing': Pembina Valley Pride standing up to hate
Hundreds of people gathered to show support after a small community experienced homophobic hate acts during Pride month.
-
Brandon Sportsplex Arena shut down due to ice plant repairs
Hockey and skating enthusiasts in Brandon will have one less rink to skate on for the foreseeable future.
-
RCMP close down highway for search warrant
Manitoba RCMP shut down traffic on Highway 9 Saturday morning as part of an ongoing investigation.
Calgary
-
Canadian WW1 internment operations marked by new Calgarian Ukrainian monument
A memorial exhibit marking a dark part of Canada’s First World War involvement was unveiled in Calgary Saturday.
-
Alberta man charged after driving SUV through attached garage
A Linden, Alta. man has been charged after allegedly driving an SUV through an attached garage.
-
Investigators on scene of early-morning fire in vacant Bowness building
Police and fire crews are investigating after a structure fire at a vacant building in Bowness early Saturday morning.
Edmonton
-
'Get out now': Officials urge people in Yellowhead County evacuation zone to leave as fire tears through the county
"If you're inside this evacuation zone, you need to get out of here." That's the key message the mayors of Edson and Yellowhead County want residents to hear after an evacuation order was issued for the area on Friday evening.
-
Apartment fire causes traffic delays in Eastwood area
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of 82 Street between 118 and 122 Avenues while crews fight a fire at an apartment building
-
'Exciting and unique': Kingsway Mall growing rooftop garden for good cause
Kingsway Mall, once known as Kingsway Garden Mall, has gone back to its roots.
Vancouver
-
Hundreds displaced after fire breaks out in Maple Ridge
More than 200 people have been displaced after a large fire in Maple Ridge Friday night.
-
Shifting winds, cooler temperatures helping firefighters at Tumbler Ridge, B.C.
Shifting winds, cooling temperatures and intermittent rain showers are helping crews today battling a wildfire that forced the evacuation of the northeast British Columbia town of Tumbler Ridge.
-
Woman with cerebral palsy discovers passion for skydiving
After decades of being told "no," to various activities, an adrenaline junkie with cerebral palsy found a love of skydiving.