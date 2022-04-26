‘I was shocked to see the impact’: Art Lab to be closed for the week as staff clears damage

A Windsor couple says they are still assessing the damage to their business after a vehicle smashed through the front window of The Art Lab at Ottawa Street and Parent Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Matt Bolton said he and his wife Samantha Walker awoke from their sleep by a business security app.

“When I pulled up the security video on my phone I could see the fire fighters knocking down the glass, it was later I was able to rewind and saw the car smashing the front window,” Bolton said. “I was shocked to see the impact.”

Bolton posted the video on Instagram and explained their business is an art studio for families, and is used for events like field trips and birthday parties.

The couple, who were out of town at the time of crash, was thankful they had a fast acting landlord who boarded up the front once emergency crews cleared the scene.

“The business is now closed for the week as staff are now clearing up the mess and removing debris and broken glass, so the space will be safe when we reopen on Saturday,” added Bolton.

Bolton is confident repairs can be made and some items can be replaced like a neon sign, but other things will be irreplaceable, like a Japanese anime inspired mural recently drawn by a coop art student a few weeks ago.

According to Bolton it was badly damaged.

Windsor police laid impaired driving charges on Monday, and reported the 44-year-old driver was not hurt.

As bad as the situation was Bolton is thankful it could have been far worse, “I am thankful it happened at night and not during the day because there are times the streets are filled with students from nearby schools.”

Bolton stated the corner is a busy one and recalled a similar incident at a beauty salon from the across the street about three years ago.

“We heard there are still finding small pieces of glass inside their business,” he said.