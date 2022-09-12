‘I was shocked’: Chatham retiree wins $100,000

A Chatham grandfather used a combination of his family’s birthdays to win $100,000 after saying yes to Encore.

Daniel Young, 72, matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the Aug. 27 Lotto 6/49 draw to win.

The father of three and grandfather of four only plays Lotto 64/9 weekly, choosing his numbers based on family members’ birthdays.

“I checked my ticket early one morning and saw Big Winner appear. I was shocked!” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “I told my family and kept reading the numbers out loud,” he explained.

Young said his wife was stunned and kept repeating ‘you’re a big winner!’

He plans to buy a new trailer and pay off some bills.

“My wife is thinking about retirement as well,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lacroix Variety on Lacroix Street in Chatham.