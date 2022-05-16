'I was shaking': Trucker wins $128,888 in WRH foundation fundraiser

A semi-retired heavy haul trucker was shocked to win $128,888 in the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation’s Spring Mega Money 50/50 Draw.

Leslie Creed got a phone call saying he had won the grand prize.

“I was absolutely stunned,” said Creed. “I was shaking. I just couldn’t believe it.”

The 64-year-old Kenora man says he buys 50/50 draw tickets from various hospitals across the province as his way of supporting the great work done by frontline healthcare workers.

“I’ve been doing this for the last two years. It’s to help support. I’ve had lots of medical issues and I’ve been in hospital,” said Creed, “The hospitals do good work. They need help to buy equipment and whatnot. What’s a better way to do it?”

Last August, Creed won just over $10,000 in the Red Lake Margaret Cochenour Memorial

Hospital 50/50 draw, but he says it’s not about the money.

“Everybody should help,” he said. “We need it out there. All the hospitals need help.”

Creed said he isn’t quite sure yet what he’ll do with all of his winnings, but he plans to buy a new vehicle and lend a financial hand to his daughter, who just finished nursing school.

“I’m going to pay off her tuition debt to put her ahead of the game as she looks to begin her career,” he said.

Proceeds from the Mega Money 50/50 support the purchase of vital medical equipment at Windsor Regional Hospital.

The foundation said plans are already in the works to purchase a thoracic scope urgently needed in the Ouellette Campus Operating Room at a cost of $23,250.