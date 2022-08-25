'I was in shock and awe': Wallaceburg man wins $500,000 with Bigger Spin

A Wallaceburg retiree was spinning after becoming the lucky winner of a cool $500,000.

Kelly Corr, a retired fabrication foreman, has been regularly playing the lottery for a while but recently won big playing the Bigger Spin instant win game.

“I love playing DAILY KENO and INSTANT game,” he said. “I was sitting in my car enjoying the air conditioning when I played my ticket and saw the SPIN. I took it back into the store expecting maybe a $30 win – I had no idea what was happening when it landed on BIGGER SPIN until OLG called," he said.

Corr was called down to the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto for his chance to spin the wheel for his chance to win big.

He said he had a restless sleep the night before the big day.

“I knew what was going to happen, but the reality of the moment kicked in and my knees were shaking,” he explained. “As the wheel was spinning, I watched all the colours fly by, but didn’t see the values. When they announced I won $500,000, I was in shock and awe.”

“I'm so glad my wife and daughter were with me to share the moment.”

Corr plans to use his big win toward a fun retirement for him and his wife.

“My wife will join me in retirement, and we’ll make decisions from there. But for now, I will treat myself to a vintage Harley Davidson motorcycle," he said.

Corr bought the winning ticket at Rosco's Mini Mart on North Street in Dresden.