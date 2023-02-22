'I thought I was laid off': Windsor officer returns to stand in his own defence

The discreditable conduct hearing continued Wednesday for a Windsor police officer who donated to the Freedom Convoy last year.

Const. Michael Brisco says when he made a $50 donation to the Freedom Convoy in Feb. 2022 he didn’t think he was ever going to return to active duty with the Windsor Police Service (WPS).

Brisco was put on an unpaid leave of absence in Nov. 2021 from the WPS because he did not want to get an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

Wednesday, he was being cross-examined by David Amyott, the lawyer for the WPS.

When he was put on leave, Const. Brisco said he was able to keep his uniforms and badges, which he testified wasn’t a surprise.

“I think the service was hoping I’d cave in and get a vaccine,” Const. Brisco told the hearing.

Amyott went through various emails, notices and policy directives, highlighting that at no time was Brisco told he could be or would be terminated for not having a COVID vaccine.

Const. Brisco countered termination was “implied” because the WPS policy on vaccines “mirrored” that of the City of Windsor which did include a threat of termination.

“I thought I was laid off,” Brisco testified Wednesday.

Amyott noted at no time, in any communication between WPS and Const. Brisco was he ever threatened with termination.

Amyott also noted the paperwork on his leave of absence also had language about when officers return to work.

The policy also stipulated that officers who were forced into an unpaid leave of absence would continue to be government by the Police Services Act.

Evidence was also heard Wednesday that Const. Brisco was demanding WPS guarantee him financial compensation and protection for himself and his family should he get an MRNA shot and suffer a “vaccine injury.”

Const. Brisco also told the hearing adjudicator at no time did he request an exemption to the WPS vaccine policy for medical or religious reasons.

Thursday and Friday have been set aside for the hearing to continue.