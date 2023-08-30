'I never expected this': Windsor says yes to Encore, wins $100,000

A Windsor retiree said he started shaking with excitement when he learned he was the lucky winner of $100,000.

Saying yes to Encore certainly paid off for Philip Knuckle, who said he’s been a regular lottery player for 30 years.

“I always say yes to Encore, and I always play my regular numbers," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his big win. "I was at the store when I discovered my win. When the lottery terminal started to play a song, I realized I won and started shaking with excitement.

I was so shocked that I couldn’t talk – I was stuttering."

Knuckle, who is retired from hospitality, said his girlfriend started jumping up and down and gave him a big hug when she heard about the win.

“She was so excited,” he said. “It was my favourite moment of the win. Pure and unfiltered joy!"

Knuckle, 69, plans to put his win toward his retirement.

“I plan to treat myself to a beach vacation to relax and have some fun in the sun,” he said.

"I buy my tickets faithfully – but I never expected this.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Kevin's Variety on Wyandotte Street in Windsor.