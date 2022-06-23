'I need someone to talk to': Inmate begs jail staff for call to her mother, but call is never placed
'I need someone to talk to': Inmate begs jail staff for call to her mother, but call is never placed
The jury in the inquest into the death of Delilah Blair, 30, continues in Windsor.
Warning: Contains graphic content.
On at least two occasions, Blair asked, in writing to talk to her mother in the Northwest Territories from the Southwest Detention Centre (SWDC).
“Can I please phone my mother?” Blair writes in a note dated May 7, 2017. “I need someone to talk to. Please and thanks.”
In another, written request, Blair asks to speak with her mother, Selina McInytre “to see how she is doing”. That note is dated May 16.
The jury has heard evidence those calls were not placed and Blair didn’t have any visitors to the SWDC while she was incarcerated.
Blair died by suicide in her cell on May 21, 2017.
Evidence was presented in the inquest indicating Blair ripped her jail-issued bedsheet into strips, tied it into knots and hung herself from the bookcase in her cell.
Included in the exhibit titled “inmate requests”, Blair also asked for her street clothes for her upcoming sentencing on a robbery conviction, requested access to bible studies and school work.
Blair also requested on April 22, to see the jail doctor writing “I need mood stabilizers because I’m going crazy! My moods are all out of control.”
The requests are just some of the paperwork submitted to the jury for consideration. They are tasked with creating recommendations to prevent similar deaths in the future.
Lawyers have also presented reports on Blair by jail staff, including an Inmate Observation Sheet.
Between April 4 when she was admitted and May 21, when she died, Blair’s actions range from “odd” to “quiet” and even “unstable”.A Corrections Officer inside the Southwest Detention Centre checks on the well-being of Delilah Blair on May 21, 2017. The image is a still frame of surveillance footage shown to a jury during the inquest into Blair’s death. (Courtesy: Coroner's Office)
The sheet also includes a notation “extremely unstable from good mood to bad mood on a moments notice.”
One day, Blair is noted as having a good day, talking appropriately with staff.
But the next, Blair is described as argumentative and refusing to attend court hearings.
On April 20, Blair allegedly covered the window of her cell door, threw fruit at the window and threatened to throw a bodily fluid at officers if she didn’t get “real food”.
The next day, officers found a screw in her cell and she spoke with a psychiatrist.
Shortly there after, Blair was transferred out of the female mental health unit, and placed in segregation for 10 days.
When she returned to the female mental health unit, staff noted no serious problems with Blair, writing “no issues” throughout the month of May.
On two occasions, Blair was locked in her call because of staff shortages.
Another exhibit is an Inmate Care Plan which was written in January 2017, but lawyers have yet to tell the jury why Blair was incarcerated for one day.
In it, the author noted Blair should be monitored for depression, anxiety and psychosis.
Corrections Officer Denis Dupuis testified Thursday its “uncommon” for officers to read through paperwork like the Inmate Care Plan, nor would they search up an inmates historical details while in their care.
“We rely more on verbal communications (between CO’s AT shift change),” Dupuis testified.
He also told the jury he was unaware of Blair’s status as indigenous person.
Dupuis was the second CO to attempt to save Blair’s life.
He told the jury he removed the bedsheet from the bookcase, told his partner, Corrections Officer James Wright to put her onto her bed to begin CPR.
Dupuis told the jury he quickly realized that wasn’t going to be effective and they placed her on the floor to try to revive her.
During a break in the inquest proceedings, Dupuis approached the family of Delilah Blair and offered a heartfelt apology to her mother, Selina McIntyre.
Dupuis agreed with Inquest Counsel Jonathan Lall that having more information is always better when taking care of inmate, but he noted, he didn’t think anything could have prevented Blair’s death.
“I don’t see how you could avoid it if someone is determined to harm themselves,” Dupuis testified. “I’ve witnessed people jump off a sink, headfirst. I’ve witnessed people stab themselves with a pencil. There’s many ways people attempt to hurt themselves.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It's just about survival at this point': High gas prices affecting Canadians' summer travel plans
A majority of Canadians who intend to travel this summer say high gas prices are affecting those planned getaways, a pair of recent surveys show.
Child hunger a major concern as Canadians hit by soaring food prices
Soaring grocery prices are making it hard for some Canadians to feed their children, as families lean on food banks and donations for support.
PM Trudeau denies pressuring RCMP investigation, committee to probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still 'very much' has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and is denying his government put 'any undue influence or pressure,' on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope's visit to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
Hot inflation opens rare attack on Bank of Canada
The Bank of Canada has come under a rare attack from critics after misjudging inflation and locking itself into rigid forward guidance that prevented it from reacting swiftly as prices surged and Canada's economy began to overheat.
U.S. coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez at worlds
U.S. coach Andrea Fuentes prevented a tragedy at the swimming world championships, rescuing artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez after she sank motionless to the bottom of the pool during a solo free routine.
Minister directs Service Canada to do more in urban centres to relieve passport delays
The minister responsible for passport services says she is directing Service Canada to do more in major urban centres where passport-processing delays are most severe.
U.K. museum unveils first official portrait of Prince William and Kate together
A new painting of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was revealed to the public on Thursday. The painting – the first official portrait of Prince William and his wife, Catherine, together – is on display at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge, U.K.
Assiniboine Park Zoo polar bear dies during dental procedure
A female polar bear living at Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg has died during a dental procedure while under anesthesia.
Kitchener
-
Fire at Waterloo Park's llama enclosure
A fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the llama enclosure in Waterloo Park and witnesses described a chaotic scene.
-
Travelers camp out overnight outside Kitchener passport office
Aspiring travelers started lining up early Wednesday morning at Kitchener's passport office. One of those waiting to get in had this advice for those in line behind him: "Good luck."
-
Welcome to Elora’s Lau-Tea-Da Lentils, the only lentil farm in Ontario
'We thought, why not,' says owner Laura Ferrier
London
-
London, Western University to host 2022 Vanier Cup
The Vanier Cup is coming to the Forest City and Western University this November.
-
Weapons investigation on Highbury Avenue: London police
Emergency crews responded to Highbury Avenue in regards to a weapons investigation early Thursday afternoon.
-
Middlesex OPP deploy spike belt to stop stolen van
Middlesex OPP deployed a spike belt to stop a stolen van after a lengthy, coordinated tracking effort Thursday morning.
Barrie
-
Man poses as provincial investigator at Barrie crash scene
Police in Barrie say a man falsely identified himself as a provincial investigator at a collision scene before telling one of the drivers she could get into his vehicle.
-
High-end stolen vehicles found in shipping containers to be sent overseas: OPP
Police say three stolen vehicles were recovered from a shipping yard in Bolton.
-
'Significant financial losses' reported in cryptocurrency scams: police
Police urge residents to beware of cryptocurrency scams after two Simcoe County men "suffered significant financial losses" after meeting individuals online who convinced them to invest.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury coach recognized for efforts in women’s hockey
Stephanie Pascal, an assistant coach with the U18 Lady Wolves ‘AA‘ team was recently named competitive coach of the year in Ontario by BFL Canada, a risk management company.
-
Toronto suspect nabbed in Sudbury with underage victim, charged with human trafficking
A 26-year-old suspect from Toronto was arrested in Greater Sudbury this week and charged with human trafficking.
-
Fatal Sundridge, Ont., plane crash likely due to troubled landing attempt: report
A report from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a fatal plane crash last fall in Sundridge, Ont., was likely caused by problems during landing.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Senators win bid for downtown arena at LeBreton Flats
The Ottawa Senators are the preferred bidder to build a major attraction at LeBreton Flats, clearing the way for an NHL arena on the land just west of downtown.
-
These are the players involved in the Senators’ LeBreton Flats arena plan
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the companies involved in the proposal to build a new NHL arena at LeBreton Flats.
-
Ottawa setting up motor vehicle control zone in downtown Ottawa for Canada Day
"Getting around downtown on Canada Day will be more complicated than usual this year. Plan your route and expect delays," the city said in a statement Thursday.
Toronto
-
CAA releases seven tips that will actually help you save money on gas
It’s summertime in Ontario, which means people are eager to get outside and explore after two years of rolling COVID-19 public health measures.
-
Homemade explosive device detonated at mall north of Toronto, police say
A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after a homemade explosive device was detonated at a mall in York Region on Wednesday.
-
Parts of Yonge St. and Hwy. 401 closed due to burning communications tower
Parts of Yonge Street and Highway 401 have been shut down in North York after a communications tower caught fire.
Montreal
-
Pope Francis to spend two days in Quebec, meeting once with Indigenous leaders
Pope Francis will visit two Quebec locations over the course of two days during his late July visit, including holding a massive open-air Mass on the Plains of Abraham in Quebec City. The visit includes one relatively short meeting with local Indigenous leaders.
-
Passport chaos continues in Montreal as travellers demand answers
On Wednesday, people were still sleeping in tents outside the passport offices while the anger, tears, and missed vacations test people's patience.
-
What's open and closed this Fete Nationale
It's la Fête Nationale this Friday, and here’s a list of what’s open and closed in and around Montreal.
Atlantic
-
PM Trudeau denies pressuring RCMP investigation, committee to probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still 'very much' has confidence in RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and is denying his government put 'any undue influence or pressure,' on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
'Police don't release information': Why the RCMP withheld details after N.S. massacre
At the centre of the political firestorm erupting over the RCMP's response to the worst mass shooting in Canadian history is a phrase used by police to justify withholding case information.
-
Software fix following naval helicopter crash not complete one year after report
One year after software flaws were confirmed as the cause of a naval helicopter crash that killed six personnel, the Defence Department says it has found a solution but is still working on a timeline to complete the project.
Winnipeg
-
NEW
NEW | 11-year-old boy injured in Red River Ex shooting: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a shooting at the Red River Exhibition grounds earlier this week that sent a 16-year-old to hospital also injured an 11-year-old boy.
-
Assiniboine Park Zoo polar bear dies during dental procedure
A female polar bear living at Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg has died during a dental procedure while under anesthesia.
-
'It's just about survival at this point': High gas prices affecting Canadians' summer travel plans
A majority of Canadians who intend to travel this summer say high gas prices are affecting those planned getaways, a pair of recent surveys show.
Calgary
-
Calgary MP Michelle Rempel Garner not running for UCP leadership
Despite recent polls calling her a frontrunner, Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner will not run to be the next leader of the United Conservative Party.
-
Man charged in unprovoked CTrain platform assault, woman still sought
Calgary police say they've been able to locate one of two people allegedly involved in an unprovoked assault on a CTrain platform that left a man lying unconscious on the tracks.
-
Family ask partygoers who last saw Colton Crowshoe alive to contact police
Family of a young man found dead almost eight years ago are urging the public to come forward with information.
Edmonton
-
Pope Francis' visit to Canada to include stop at residential school
The Vatican has released the program for Pope's visit to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.
-
'Over the top hypocrisy' of F1 oilsands protest helps Alberta's case, Kenney argues
Premier Jason Kenney says he's not losing sleep over a Formula One driver's protest against the Alberta oilsands during last weekend's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.
-
Calgary MP Michelle Rempel Garner not running for UCP leadership
Despite recent polls calling her a frontrunner, Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner will not run to be the next leader of the United Conservative Party.
Vancouver
-
Manslaughter charge laid in 2021 Whistler, B.C., stabbing: IHIT
Homicide investigators say a 22-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the case of a fatal stabbing in Whistler, B.C., last year.
-
'Derogatory comments' made in First Nations community lead to B.C. nurse's suspension
A B.C. nurse is facing a temporary suspension and other restrictions for "discriminatory and derogatory" comments made in the workplace.
-
With fewer people taking transit, Vancouver's TransLink gets into the real estate business
TransLink is turning to real estate development as a way to bring in the money it needs for expansion plans, as it deals with the impact of years of decreased ridership.