'I'm the eternal optimist!' UWindsor welcomes playwright Leslie McCurdy for live performance 

The University of Windsor welcomes actor, singer, and playwright Leslie McCurdy to its virtual stage on Feb. 16 as part of its celebration of Black History Black Futures.

McCurdy will perform her one-woman play, Things My Fore-Sisters Saw, in a Microsoft Teams Live event.

“It’s nice to be able to go and perform live,” says McCurdy, who portrays four historic Black female figures who affected change in Canada.

McCurdy admits that while her performance is available online, being in front of any live audience following the latest round of pandemic limitations is positive.

“Things have opened up enough where we can get enough people together to go in and do things live,” McCurdy explains. “Some places have small audiences beginning in a few weeks, others are just doing the live stream. This is a hybrid model that at least gets me back on the stage, so I’m happy that we’re moving in that direction.”

McCurdy’s portrayals include Marie-Joseph Angelique, an enslaved woman who was convicted of burning down much of Montreal in 1734, Rose Fortune the first female police officer in North America who helped freedom seekers settle in the Nova Scotian town of Annapolis Royal, Mary-Ann Shadd the first North American woman to edit and publish a newspaper, and Viola Desmond who graces our $10 bill and is lauded for refusing to leave the whites-only section of a theatre in Nova Scotia in 1946.

McCurdy describes the play as “important history, revealed as personal experiences.” She says the stories are significant because “each of us is a product of those who came before us.”

2022 marks McCurdy’s 25th season of touring. She expects to perform in Orangeville, Ont., in March to another hybrid theatre audience with a 40 per cent in-person capacity limit.

“I’m hopeful as things start to wind down with the pandemic that we’ll be able to get fully into live performing,” McCurdy tells CTV News she’s hopeful the end of restrictions is near. “I’m the eternal optimist! I recall that 100 years ago after the pandemic was the period we had that was called the Roaring Twenties historically, where arts and fashion and science and technology at the time just took off.”

McCurdy is an international performer named Windsor artist of the year in 2014 and performing artist of the year in 2000.

She has a Bachelor of Fine Arts in dance and a teaching certificate from the University of Michigan and has worked as a choreographer and teaching assistant during residencies in Detroit.

McCurdy says she has several in-person school performances in Michigan next week, with more stateside plans next year, adding she’s eager for the pandemic to safely end.

“With freedom comes responsibility and yes we do have individual freedoms to a certain extent, but you also have your responsibility to do what’s good for the whole community,” McCurdy adds. “I’m excited for next year when things get a chance to open up completely if we do what we need to do now to get really passed the virus completely and not just passed this wave.

The University of Windsor performance begins at 1 p.m. on Feb. 16. The event runs until 2:30 p.m. McCurdy will answer questions from the audience after.

Register for the event here.