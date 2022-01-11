'I’m so happy': Windsor PSW wins $162,000 in WRH Foundation’s 50/50 draw

Sherrel Robertson, a Personal Support Worker and Homecare Technician in Windsor is the winner of the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation's Mega Money 50/50 Grand Prize Draw. (Courtesy WRH)

