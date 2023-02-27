'I'm so excited — there are no words': Belle River resident wins $100,000 playing Encore

A Belle River manufacturing worker plans to put part of his $100,000 lottery win on a down payment for a future home.

Phahatkone Khamvongsa, 45, said “yes” to Encore, matching seven number in exact order in the Jan. 4 Lotto 6/49 draw to win $100,000.

He said he thought the cashier was joking when he took his ticket to the store to find out he had won big.

“I couldn’t believe it – there was so much happiness,” he said. “My family and friends were so excited for me when I told them.”

Khamvongsa said it’s hard to describe how he feels.

“I’m so excited – there are no words,” he said.

Khamvongsa said he plans to put his money toward a down payment on a home for the future and take a trip.

“I also want to visit my homeland, Laos. I haven’t been home since the pandemic,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Tecumseh Road in Windsor.