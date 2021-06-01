WINDSOR, ONT. -- Students across Ontario may be forced to continue at-home learning for the rest of the academic year, CTV News has learned.

“I’m not surprised,” says Jamie Barbu, as she waits in line with her 16-year-old daughter, Ashley. The pair standing in the sun at the Atlas Tube Centre Tuesday waiting to get Ashley’s COVID-19 vaccine. “I’d only really like to go back to see actually people.”

Sources say the decision was made Monday not to reopen schools. The move will still need to be finalized during a cabinet meeting scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

This goes against the advice from the Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams and local medical officers of health, like Windsor-Essex’s Dr. Wajid Ahmed who has openly supported the return to in-class learning.

“There’s only a month left of school anyways,” says 16 year old Colton Noble, who was also waiting to receive his first dose of Pfizer.

His mom, Michelle, say this will give students more time to get vaccinated before the new year. “It’s only one more month, just wait till next year."

More to come…