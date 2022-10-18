‘I’m mad as hell’: Administrative exits highlight of Amherstburg election event
The four candidates running to be mayor participated in a “meet the candidates” event last Wednesday.
Candidates fielded nearly a dozen questions including finances, amenities, infrastructure, budget, taxes, economic development, housing, tourism, agriculture and public transit.
While not asked a specific question about it, one topic came up on a few occasions during the questions: town administration.
In 2021, the town let three high-ranking members of administration go, including then CAO John Miceli for personal reasons.
Fast forward to 2022 and residents are still wanting answers.
The issue was first raised by candidate Michael Prue, when asked about integrity.
Prue is privy to the details of the administrative changes inside Town Hall because he was a councillor in the last term.
“We are forbidden by law to discuss in-camera items dealing with staff,” Prue said. “If I do tell you not only would the council all be called up on the carpet, not only would Amherstburg be fined tones of money, but also those people would be able to sue the town.”
The other candidates didn’t speak about the turnover of administrative staff until asked a question about a forensic audit, and whether or not the town needs one to address uncertainty about what happened with the staff.
“I'm mad as hell,” candidate John Laframboise said. “We do know that there were violations in four of these major projects that our staff was involved in. So what do we do? We blame the staff because the staff is gone, and they can't answer (to the allegations).”
Candidate Bob Rozankovic was also critical of the former town council saying they let administration do what they wished.
“Did they deserve to get walked out? Yes, they did. You know what? They should have been walked out long before they did,” Rozankovic said. “This council kept them. Why? Because this administrator and certain people had them under his thumb. Now you can like that or not like it doesn't matter. You know it's the reality.”
The final candidate, Frank Cerasa doesn’t think a forensic audit was necessary but did express a desire to see a summarized report, written in layman’s terms about the town’s finances.
“A lot of people doesn't read a 370-page statement,” said Cerasa. “The answer is simplified statements so people can understand the numbers. And once they understand the numbers, they're not going to ask any questions, they would have no doubt nobody's cheating. Nobody's doing anything out of the ordinary.”
Prue did say council was told a forensic audit was “not necessary” to address the matter. And he noted that audit could cost as much as one million dollars to complete.
Here are a few of the other issues the candidates discussed.
Personal:
The very first question was about why the candidates wanted to run for Mayor in a town with a budget of $54 million dollars and to be responsible for making sure the entire council works together.
Here is the first part of each candidates answer, in alphabetical order:
Budget: how would they balance spending versus cuts?
Frank Cerasa: No tax increase if elected, feels town has “sufficient” resources to pay for what they need to provide like water, fire/policing, infrastructure, would seek community input on how to spend taxpayers money
John Laframboise: Town can’t just cut taxes but must first reduce “out of control spending”, critical of town for spending money in final meeting before declared lame duck status for election
Michael Prue: Warned voters to believe election rhetoric that the town is broke, “we have sufficient monies”, notes KPMG told council their debt is down and reserves are up
Bob Rozankovic: “This town is getting quite expensive”, believes taxes need to be held by finding efficiencies within municipal staff
Transit: would they renew the project with Transit Windsor?
Frank Cerasa: Believes “very few people” use the new service, town shouldn’t be subsidizing it, private sector would have provided it if it was going to be profitable
John Laframboise: Noted the service is especially helpful for senior citizens who want to maintain their independence
Michael Prue: Pilot project “a real jewel” for the town, fare is $4.75 one-way, wishes the schedule provided more than 3 stops per day in town
Bob Rozankovic: “It doesn’t cut it for me”, notes only 3-4 riders on buses he’s seen, believes its a losing proposition
Agriculture: how would they protect agricultural land from development?
Frank Cerasa: Believes farmers and people living in Amherstburg’s rural communities have been “neglected” for a long time and they have grievances that need to be addressed, would move Council meetings to Libro Centre
John Laframboise: Wants housing districts focused on the “gateways” to town on both ends to spare buying up land on the north edge of the town
Michael Prue: Asks residents to participate in Official Plan amendment and zoning bylaw review currently underway to tell council how they would like to see land developed
Bob Rozankovic: Would like to see greenhouses taxed at an industrial rate versus agriculture to bring more revenue into the town
Tourism: Would they consider sharing tourism services with Windsor or another municipality?
Frank Cerasa: Believes the town is unlikely to get a hotel for tourists because chains need an occupancy threshold to establish a franchise in town, which Amherstburg cannot guarantee
John Laframboise: Town should focus on its 5 key events and make them a priority by using municipal staff and a locally-run tourist group
Michael Prue: Wants to maintain “small town feel” by keeping local tourist agency, should have events that highlight their location along shores of Detroit River
Bob Rozankovic: Believes Open Air weekends should be reduced to Saturday night only, doesn’t believe sharing policing services has resulted in cost savings for town
Duffys’ & Bellevue: Candidates were asked to commit to these municipally-owned properties?
Frank Cerasa: Bellevue: Should be sold to investors, rear property developed for housing. Duffy’s: “A mistake to go into it”, wait for private sector to invest and develop.
John Laframboise: Bellevue: (no answer provided) Duffy’s: “First priority” remove fence & then develop the land
Michael Prue: Bellevue: Council in midst of seeking public interest in the back half of the property for development, possibly a hotel. Duffy’s: Develop the site, current “hold up” is government of Ontario approving environmental assessment of land
Bob Rozankovic: Bellevue: Town doesn’t have the money to develop it, sell property to create housing. Duffy’s: Keep the “jewel”, develop it as a riverfront park, “don’t ever give it away”
Economic Development: how would they bring new industries or employers to town?
Frank Cerasa: Town cannot wait for companies to seek the town out, officials must go and recruit firms, ask Diageo to reconsider leaving Amherstburg.
John Laframboise: Lean on his business contacts to go out and drum up new businesses to setup in town.
Michael Prue: Wants to encourage Stellantis to build 1-2 feeder plants in Amherstburg for the Windsor electric battery factory.
Bob Rozankovic: Believes Amherstburg is too far away from the battery plant location, says businesses won’t look to their town until industrial lands are occupied in Windsor and LaSalle.
This is just a brief synopsis of the discussion had by the Mayoral candidates. Click here for the full discussion, with the Mayor’s beginning at the one hour, 49 minute mark.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. fighter jets intercept two Russian bombers near Alaska
A pair of U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets intercepted two long-range Russian bombers near Alaska on Monday. According to NORAD, the Russian aircraft 'did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace' after being intercepted.
BREAKING | 'Tragic and horrific': RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., the province's public safety minister confirmed. Mike Farnworth said Tuesday that the victim was a female officer who was on duty.
'Many failure points': Ottawa mayor tells Emergencies Act inquiry of city's struggles, frustration with Ford
Outgoing Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson testified before the Public Order Emergency Commission on Oct. 18, as public hearings continued into the invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Here are some highlights from his testimony and the documents referenced during his appearance before the commission.
Testimony: What actor Kevin Spacey said at NY civil sex abuse trial
Kevin Spacey remained composed Tuesday during cross examination at a civil trial, repeatedly rejecting suggestions that he wasn't telling the truth when he denied an actor's claims that he made a sexual advance on him when he was 14 in the 1980s.
Father charged with first-degree murder in deaths of 2 children in Laval, Que.
A 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. accused of killing his two children was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. The father, Kamaljit Arora, was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife in what police believe was a case of domestic violence in the family's home Monday night.
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
Critics call Loblaw price freeze a PR move as grocers face accusations of profiteering
Loblaw's announcement of a price freeze on No Name products is largely a PR tactic, critics say, as Canadians and politicians accuse grocery giants of profiteering.
Hundreds of health experts concerned about hypertension awareness, as high blood pressure cases rise amongst Canadians
Hundreds of health-care professionals say they are concerned about education on the risks of high blood pressure, as nearly eight million Canadians have been diagnosed with it.
Centi-millionaires: How Canada's ultra-rich rank worldwide
Canada is home to more than 500 people that fit in a category of wealthy individuals dubbed the ‘centi-millionaires,’ says a report by Henley & Partners.
Kitchener
-
'It's unfathomable': Jaqueline McDermott's mother says daughter died by suicide
Jaqueline McDermott's mother, Nathalie St-Maurice, breaks her silence about the cause of her missing daughter's death after McDermott's body was found in B.C.
-
Regional chair candidate's share ideas for tackling homelessness
Days before Waterloo region residents head to the polls to select a new regional chair, the candidates running for the position are sharing their plans to tackle homelessness.
-
WATERLOO REGION VOTES
WATERLOO REGION VOTES | Big decision ahead for Cambridge voters
It has been a turbulent four years on council in Cambridge with several key issues diving politicians and the community.
London
-
Uber driver files OIRPD complaint over ‘aggressive’ LPS officer
A London Uber driver has filed a complaint with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director over an interaction with a London police officer.
-
Expanding the powers of London’s next mayor: We ask Morgan and Ramal
The stakes just got a lot higher in the race to become London’s next mayor.
-
Public meeting tonight on Chesley emergency department closure
It’s expected to be standing room only Tuesday night, as Chesley residents get to voice their concerns about the closure of their town’s emergency department.
Barrie
-
Trial begins for Penetanguishene man accused of father's 2019 death
Jury selection is complete for the trial of Brad McKee, the man accused in his father's death three years ago.
-
Suspects arrested in high-risk takedown in Barrie
Two men are in custody following a high-risk takedown by tactical officers and the K9 unit at the intersection of Essa and Ardagh roads in Barrie.
-
Several Barrie roads to be closed for officers' funerals
Barrie Police Service will need to close several roads on Thursday, Oct. 20 for South Simcoe Service police officers' funerals.
Northern Ontario
-
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
-
Nipissing police say victim was hit by a car, then beaten by occupants
Ontario Provincial Police in West Nipissing are investigating a violent assault that began Oct. 16 when the victim was struck by a vehicle.
-
Sault dental lab gets $200K for new technology
A dental lab in the Sault is getting almost $200,000 in provincial funding for some new equipment and technology.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Sandy Hill
A Mazda 3 struck two pedestrians just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at King Edward Avenue and Somerset Street East, according to police.
-
Ottawa mayor, PM accused Ford of shirking responsibility on 'Freedom Convoy' response
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson both accused Ontario Premier Doug Ford of shirking his duty to help disperse the 'Freedom Convoy' that paralyzed the national capital's downtown core, a public inquiry heard Tuesday.
-
Ottawa man charged with sexually assaulting woman near uOttawa campus
Ottawa police have charged a 24-year-old man with sexually assaulting a woman near the uOttawa campus last week.
Toronto
-
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
-
Convicted murderer who escaped jail now Canada's most wanted fugitive
A man found guilty of orchestrating the fatal shooting of a Toronto man outside a Little Italy cafe in 2012 is currently the most wanted fugitive in Canada, and there’s a significant award for his arrest.
-
Multi-day career fairs targeting Ontario students aim to fill major gap in skilled trades workforce
The Ontario government is calling it a first — putting on five multi-day career fairs across the province this fall to attract young people into the skilled trades amid a massive shortage of workers in the professions.
Montreal
-
Father charged with first-degree murder in deaths of 2 children in Laval, Que.
A 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. accused of killing his two children was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. The father, Kamaljit Arora, was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife in what police believe was a case of domestic violence in the family's home Monday night.
-
Montreal-area emergency rooms struggling at over capacity levels
Emergency rooms across Montreal were overcrowded throughout the heights of the pandemic, and three years in doctors say the ailing health-care system is not improving.
-
'Total despair' over killing of two children in Laval, need to spot red flags: experts
Domestic violence support groups are in anguish after learning that two children were killed in an apparent case of family violence in Laval on Monday night.
Atlantic
-
Number of potential fraud victims grows following investigation into Moncton car dealerships
Police in Moncton, N.B., received a number of calls Tuesday from potential fraud victims following an investigation involving customers of two car dealerships in the city.
-
P.E.I. electrical utility wants to make power grid more resilient post-Fiona
The CEO of Maritime Electric says budgets for Prince Edward Island's power grid should be increased to help the province better withstand the next major storm, after what critics are calling a "lost decade" of inaction.
-
Kalin's Call: Rainfall warnings issued for New Brunswick
A rainfall warning and special weather statements have been issued for New Brunswick, with 40 to 90 mm expected in some areas.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers support action on root causes of poverty, homelessness: poll
Poverty and homelessness are two major issues Winnipeg's next mayor will have to deal with. Recent polling shows Winnipeggers want the city to zero in on the root causes.
-
Polar bear roaming Manitoba First Nation for days captured
A polar bear roaming a remote Manitoba community has been captured after spending several days in the area.
-
Man charged after teenager sexually assaulted: police
A 56-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl this summer.
Calgary
-
Calgary men among Canada's top 25 most wanted
Two of Canada's 25 most wanted are connected to crimes in Calgary: Kier Bryan Granado and Talal Amer.
-
Calgary's unusually warm autumn weather is coming to an end
So far, autumn has been unseasonably warm in Calgary, filling parks and pathways with people enjoying the temperatures while they last, but the end is near.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Tragic and horrific': RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., the province's public safety minister confirmed. Mike Farnworth said Tuesday that the victim was a female officer who was on duty.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Tragic and horrific': RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., the province's public safety minister confirmed. Mike Farnworth said Tuesday that the victim was a female officer who was on duty.
-
MacEwan University's women's soccer team forfeits 9 wins after fielding ineligible player
The nationally ranked and defending national champion Griffins wrapped up the regular season on Sunday in first place in the Prairie division with 12 wins and two losses, but had the majority of their wins forfeited that day 'due to a misinterpretation of eligibility rules related to changes caused by pandemic disruptions.'
-
83-year-old pilot survives plane crash in northern Alberta
Police say the skill of an 83-year-old pilot saved his life in a plane crash. The pilot suffered minor physical injuries, but police say his skill in landing the plane during the incident saved his life.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Tragic and horrific': RCMP officer fatally stabbed in Burnaby, B.C.
An RCMP officer has died after being stabbed in Burnaby, B.C., the province's public safety minister confirmed. Mike Farnworth said Tuesday that the victim was a female officer who was on duty.
-
Wanted man cut off ankle bracelet months ago, Vancouver police say
A man who cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet is now wanted Canada-wide for drug and firearm offences, Vancouver police say.
-
Police ID man gunned down at Vancouver golf course
Homicide investigators have identified the man gunned down at a Vancouver golf course Monday – a killing authorities believe was linked to the Lower Mainland's bloody gang conflict.