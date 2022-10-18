‘I’m mad as hell’: Administrative exits highlight of Amherstburg election event

The four candidates running to be mayor participated in a “meet the candidates” event last Wednesday.

Candidates fielded nearly a dozen questions including finances, amenities, infrastructure, budget, taxes, economic development, housing, tourism, agriculture and public transit.

While not asked a specific question about it, one topic came up on a few occasions during the questions: town administration.

In 2021, the town let three high-ranking members of administration go, including then CAO John Miceli for personal reasons.

Fast forward to 2022 and residents are still wanting answers.

The issue was first raised by candidate Michael Prue, when asked about integrity.

Prue is privy to the details of the administrative changes inside Town Hall because he was a councillor in the last term.

“We are forbidden by law to discuss in-camera items dealing with staff,” Prue said. “If I do tell you not only would the council all be called up on the carpet, not only would Amherstburg be fined tones of money, but also those people would be able to sue the town.”

The other candidates didn’t speak about the turnover of administrative staff until asked a question about a forensic audit, and whether or not the town needs one to address uncertainty about what happened with the staff.

“I'm mad as hell,” candidate John Laframboise said. “We do know that there were violations in four of these major projects that our staff was involved in. So what do we do? We blame the staff because the staff is gone, and they can't answer (to the allegations).”

Candidate Bob Rozankovic was also critical of the former town council saying they let administration do what they wished.

“Did they deserve to get walked out? Yes, they did. You know what? They should have been walked out long before they did,” Rozankovic said. “This council kept them. Why? Because this administrator and certain people had them under his thumb. Now you can like that or not like it doesn't matter. You know it's the reality.”

The final candidate, Frank Cerasa doesn’t think a forensic audit was necessary but did express a desire to see a summarized report, written in layman’s terms about the town’s finances.

“A lot of people doesn't read a 370-page statement,” said Cerasa. “The answer is simplified statements so people can understand the numbers. And once they understand the numbers, they're not going to ask any questions, they would have no doubt nobody's cheating. Nobody's doing anything out of the ordinary.”

Prue did say council was told a forensic audit was “not necessary” to address the matter. And he noted that audit could cost as much as one million dollars to complete.

Here are a few of the other issues the candidates discussed.

Personal:

The very first question was about why the candidates wanted to run for Mayor in a town with a budget of $54 million dollars and to be responsible for making sure the entire council works together.

Here is the first part of each candidates answer, in alphabetical order:

Budget: how would they balance spending versus cuts?

Frank Cerasa: No tax increase if elected, feels town has “sufficient” resources to pay for what they need to provide like water, fire/policing, infrastructure, would seek community input on how to spend taxpayers money

John Laframboise: Town can’t just cut taxes but must first reduce “out of control spending”, critical of town for spending money in final meeting before declared lame duck status for election

Michael Prue: Warned voters to believe election rhetoric that the town is broke, “we have sufficient monies”, notes KPMG told council their debt is down and reserves are up

Bob Rozankovic: “This town is getting quite expensive”, believes taxes need to be held by finding efficiencies within municipal staff

Transit: would they renew the project with Transit Windsor?

Frank Cerasa: Believes “very few people” use the new service, town shouldn’t be subsidizing it, private sector would have provided it if it was going to be profitable

John Laframboise: Noted the service is especially helpful for senior citizens who want to maintain their independence

Michael Prue: Pilot project “a real jewel” for the town, fare is $4.75 one-way, wishes the schedule provided more than 3 stops per day in town

Bob Rozankovic: “It doesn’t cut it for me”, notes only 3-4 riders on buses he’s seen, believes its a losing proposition

Agriculture: how would they protect agricultural land from development?

Frank Cerasa: Believes farmers and people living in Amherstburg’s rural communities have been “neglected” for a long time and they have grievances that need to be addressed, would move Council meetings to Libro Centre

John Laframboise: Wants housing districts focused on the “gateways” to town on both ends to spare buying up land on the north edge of the town

Michael Prue: Asks residents to participate in Official Plan amendment and zoning bylaw review currently underway to tell council how they would like to see land developed

Bob Rozankovic: Would like to see greenhouses taxed at an industrial rate versus agriculture to bring more revenue into the town

Tourism: Would they consider sharing tourism services with Windsor or another municipality?

Frank Cerasa: Believes the town is unlikely to get a hotel for tourists because chains need an occupancy threshold to establish a franchise in town, which Amherstburg cannot guarantee

John Laframboise: Town should focus on its 5 key events and make them a priority by using municipal staff and a locally-run tourist group

Michael Prue: Wants to maintain “small town feel” by keeping local tourist agency, should have events that highlight their location along shores of Detroit River

Bob Rozankovic: Believes Open Air weekends should be reduced to Saturday night only, doesn’t believe sharing policing services has resulted in cost savings for town

Duffys’ & Bellevue: Candidates were asked to commit to these municipally-owned properties?

Frank Cerasa: Bellevue: Should be sold to investors, rear property developed for housing. Duffy’s: “A mistake to go into it”, wait for private sector to invest and develop.

John Laframboise: Bellevue: (no answer provided) Duffy’s: “First priority” remove fence & then develop the land

Michael Prue: Bellevue: Council in midst of seeking public interest in the back half of the property for development, possibly a hotel. Duffy’s: Develop the site, current “hold up” is government of Ontario approving environmental assessment of land

Bob Rozankovic: Bellevue: Town doesn’t have the money to develop it, sell property to create housing. Duffy’s: Keep the “jewel”, develop it as a riverfront park, “don’t ever give it away”

Economic Development: how would they bring new industries or employers to town?

Frank Cerasa: Town cannot wait for companies to seek the town out, officials must go and recruit firms, ask Diageo to reconsider leaving Amherstburg.

John Laframboise: Lean on his business contacts to go out and drum up new businesses to setup in town.

Michael Prue: Wants to encourage Stellantis to build 1-2 feeder plants in Amherstburg for the Windsor electric battery factory.

Bob Rozankovic: Believes Amherstburg is too far away from the battery plant location, says businesses won’t look to their town until industrial lands are occupied in Windsor and LaSalle.

This is just a brief synopsis of the discussion had by the Mayoral candidates. Click here for the full discussion, with the Mayor’s beginning at the one hour, 49 minute mark.