‘I'm just absolutely amazed’: UWindsor and Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre mark National Indigenous People Day

It was a “monumental and historic” day at the Ojibway Nature Complex on Wednesday where the University of Windsor and Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to work together on initiatives advancing truth and reconciliation.

The MOU was signed on National Indigenous People Day and will also focus on learning, respectful knowledge creation, a commitment to Indigenous language revitalization, and the well-being of local First Nations and campus communities.

“The fact that we survived the decades of genocide, I'm just absolutely amazed at the positivity of everyone,” said Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre President Jennifer D’Alimonte. “To be able to indigenize a university that has been colonized for centuries and to be able to make a home for Indigenous students where they feel comfortable, where the education can become what it was supposed to be. Not what it's been historically remembered as by Indigenous people.”

“We've been speaking about it for a very long time of the truths that have happened and no one was listening and everyone's listening now. But it took finding the bodies of children for the country to listen to us, to hear our voice and for a long time, we had allies that were trying to be that voice, and now we are that voice,” she said.

The University of Windsor and Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work together on initiatives advancing truth and reconciliation at the Ojibway Nature Complex on June 21, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

University of Windsor President Dr. Robert Gordon said the partnership is reflective of the priorities outlined in the University's Aspire Strategic Plan.

“We have the responsibility to indigenize and decolonize the university to make it a place where Indigenous staff, students, faculty and community members feel supported and where the impacts of intergenerational traumas are addressed,” Gordon said.

Gordon explained, “It's an opportunity for our two important organizations to work together to create win-win solutions to our commitment to indigenization, to truth and reconciliation. Also an opportunity for both our Indigenous, as well as our non-Indigenous, students to be able to gain opportunities for impactful student experience as part of their undergraduate or graduate programs.”

He continued, “To be seeing certainly what the university's committed to do in terms of our journey towards the colonization, but to really also reflect that many of the values that the Can-Am Indian Friendship Centre possess are similar to what we have as a university. And so to make sure that we are working in alignment and doing what's best to support this path that we're all on.”

Senior Advisor to the President on Indigenous Relations and Outreach at the University of Windsor, Beverley Jacobs, said the event was powerful and took place in what feels like the midst of a shift towards understanding.

“Education didn't teach all Canadians or settlers about the real history about Indigenous people, who indigenous people are,” Jacobs explained. “That was intentional, because the whole intention was to erase us as a people. But now through the education system, we have an opportunity to educate in many different levels.”

Jacobs continued, “Today is a celebration of who we are as Indigenous people and to remember that the genocidal policies didn't work and that we're here to build those relationships as well to respect each other.”

