'I’m in my mid 20's trying to figure it out and it’s hard': Local artist releases new track

Windsor, Ont. -

Tough times don’t last forever.

That’s the message from a local R&B artist and her latest single.

“I’m in my mid 20’s and I’m around people in their 30’s, 20’s trying to figure it out. And it’s hard,” says Julia Shuren, who’s newest song is titled “Lost Sometimes.”

“The past couple years have been kind of a whirlwind in many ways and that’s kind of how this song started.”

The song speaks to people’s struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic, and life in the social media world.

“Everyone puts their best face on and their best life on and it can be discouraging for you to see that all time,” says Shuren.

The Belle River native collaborated with Italian group “WAMI” on the project.

Shuren tells CTV News Windsor it was also the right time for her first music video.

“I just kinda wanted to pick different clips of everyday living, whether it’s someone struggling, happy, moments of clarity, moments of stress,” she says.

They 25-year-old artist is completing her masters at New York University and is hoping to release her first EP later this year.

“I’m collaborating with a whole bunch of people in New York, so stay tuned.”

A link to her music video can be found here.